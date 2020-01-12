The Masked Singer viewers convinced Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts

Fans of The Masked Singer are convinced they know the identity of Queen Bee.

The ITV singing competition revealed that Darkness singer Justin Hawkins was Chameleon last night (11.1.20).

But now viewers are certain they know who another masked character is.

We're BUZZING to find out who QUEEN BEE really is 🐝

She seems the SWEETEST 🍯

Who do you think is BEHIND THE MASK? #MaskedSinger

Queen Bee's performance left the studio audience and the judges open-mouthed at the quality of her performance, leading the judging panel to believe that under the mask lies a professional singer.

Two-truths-and-a-lie clues revealed that she was under 30, well known in fashion circles and NOT known for singing on stage.

Although the judges had ideas, they were stuck on the statement she made in the pre-recorded interview segment, where she said she liked to help people and has passed laws.

That's when viewers took to social media, convinced they knew who it was.

Queen Bee is Nicole Roberts. The voice is undeniable. Plus you can hear the accent on the VT and one of her solo singles was something to do with drums.

It might be Nicole Roberts, she tried to change the law about the sunbeds for pale people, in the vt it had her playing the drums and one of her first songs was called best of my drum. She also has a song called porcelain heart which would explain the face of the queen bee.

Queen Bee is 100% Nicole Roberts. She had something to do with some tanning salon laws I’m sure #TheMaskedSingeruk — Sarah Stiffin (@SarahStiffin) January 11, 2020

I agree with a lot of Twitter that Queen Bee is Nicole Roberts- she is known for her fashion sense #TheMaskedSinger — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 11, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger - Nicole Roberts - Anti Bullying and Tanning activist and sung the song, beat the drum. — nosaj (@Nosaj2019) January 11, 2020

NICOLE ROBERTS IS QUEEN BEE I CAN HEAR HER ACCENT CLEAR AS DAY #MaskedSinger — DM (@drewjaycm) January 11, 2020

The combination of clues - especially the activism - caused viewers to think that Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Nicola Roberts - anti-bullying and tanning activist and sung the song 'Beat The Drum'

One viewer said" "Nicola Roberts - anti-bullying and tanning activist and sung the song 'Beat The Drum.'"

Another viewer had another take: "I agree with a lot of Twitter that Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts - she is known for her fashion sense."

