The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 19th January 2020
Entertainment

The Masked Singer: Viewers are certain that either Kylie or Dannii Minogue is Octopus

Could it be one of the Minogues?

By Paul Hirons

Ex-England footballer Teddy Sheringham was unveiled as Tree on The Masked Singer last night (Saturday January 18) after a sing-off with Octopus.

Fans of the smash-hit ITV show had been convinced they knew who Octopus was.

But now they've changed their tune, and think that one of two very famous siblings is behind the mask.

Octopus revealed more clues (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett claims one celeb is lying about being on the show

As the series has progressed, viewers believed that former Strictly star Ashley Roberts was under the Octopus mask.

However, they were more torn than ever last night as the character sang again and revealed more clues.

Members of the panel even changed their tune when a clue of a picture of a young Jason Donovan was shown.

Immediately, viewers took to Twitter to guess Kylie Minogue.

And even Rita Ora said it was, "definitely Kylie Minogue".

The photo of a young Jason Donovan was a giveaway thought the panel (Credit: ITV)

Other clues led viewers to think it was either Kylie, 51, or her sister Dannii.

They pointed out that Dannii had appeared on Comic Relief Apprentice and had a song called Kiss And Makeup.

And yet some viewers were still convinced Kylie was behind the mask.

Read more: The Masked Singer: Even Jason Manford's kids think he's Hedgehog!

"This has to be Kylie Minogue," one said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Trending Articles

 Prince Harry's dream job revealed: Royal 'just wanted to get away from the glare of the spotlight in Africa'
Barbara Windsor's condition has worsened and she doesn't recognise her own home
Prince Harry 'immediately offered to repay Frogmore Cottage renovations' in Megxit negotiations
The Chase's Paul Sinha reveals crushing £80k defeat was filmed days after announcing he has Parkinson's
The Duchess of Cambridge admits to 'terrible' mum fail with eldest son Prince George
Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is a little mini-me at Britain's Got Talent auditions