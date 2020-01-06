The Masked Singer: Second performer revealed as former MP Alan Johnson

Alan Johnson was the next celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer.

The former Home Secretary and Member of Parliament was revealed to be the man underneath the Pharaoh mask as he performed Walk Like an Egyptian.

Surprise! It's Alan Johnson! (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to host Joel Dommett, he said: "It was so much fun. It was like karaoke."

The panel didn't guess Alan's identity (Credit: ITV)

He was booted out of the competition in favour of the Monster and Daisy staying in to sing again next week.

Alan compared the show to karaoke (Credit: ITV)

While viewers are loving this new show, many were blank-faced at the reveal of Alan, having no idea who he is... (much like panelist Rita Ora, it seems)!

When they reveal it’s Alan Johnson and @RitaOra and @kenjeong have no idea who it is 😂😂😂 (nor me lol) But fair play to him!! Life is short!! You walk like an Egyptian Al!! #TheMaskedSinger 😂😂😂 — Rachel White (@RachelWhiteUK) January 5, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger

The judges and audience: OMG ITS ALAN JOHNSON OMG!!!!!



The entire UK: pic.twitter.com/urjF4Epdrd — Callum Andrews (@CallumTAndrews) January 5, 2020

Read more: Viewers are finding Ken Jeong annoying

Meanwhile, during Saturday night's (04.01.20) episode, Patsy Palmer became the first celebrity to be unmasked on the ITV show.

The former EastEnders actress said: "I love singing in general - not that I'm any good - but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do.

"I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I'm constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too, although I must say I was really nervous."

Patsy was the first singer to be unmasked (Credit: ITV)

The 47-year-old actress insisted she has no idea who the other contestants are.

She added: "I have no idea who anyone else is in this show, it's been the craziest experience. It could be anyone."

Patsy chose the butterfly outfit because she feels the creatures are a "sign of transformation".

She explained: "I love butterflies, I see them everywhere, they're a sign of transformation, coming out of your comfort zone and for me it was totally that, everything about it.

Patsy explained why she was Butterfly (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is the Chameleon Dec Donnelly?

"I see butterflies everywhere, I just love them. They're so beautiful and delicate - and not me."

And the actress admitted mixed feelings about her departure from the show.

She said: "I'm a little bit sad I was out first but somebody's got to go, I'd a few other songs I'd been practising but I guess I'm relieved now because it's so nerve-wracking...

"I'm sure the next show I'd have been less nervous but it is what it is."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.