The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Entertainment

The Masked Singer reveals Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie

Fans were shocked to see her

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Skin has been unmasked as Duck on The Masked Singer.

The 52-year-old singer - who performed with Skunk Anansie - was unveiled during Saturday night's show (February 1), shocking the panel including guest stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, the latter of who has been on tour with Skin.

Skin has toured with judge Kelly Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer set to return for a second series

Taking off her mask, Skin said: "Kelly, I've toured with you!"

To which Kelly replied: "I cannot believe I didn't get that! My mind is blown!"

And Sharon, who was also a guest on the panel, added: "I cannot believe that."

Speaking to the show's host Joel Dommett, Skin said: "I was so scared because I thought Kelly and Sharon were here today and I was thinking, 'Oh no! They're going to guess me.' I'm so glad I got you and you didn't guess."

Celebrity panellists Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross - who had guessed Winnie Harlow and Jodie Kidd respectively - were shocked to find out it was Skin behind the mask.

Rita said: "I'm sorry I didn't get you, I'm an idiot."

Fans were really stunned when Skin was unveiled with many saying they'd never have guessed.

Skin really enjoyed the experience as she wanted to do something "different".

Asked how it was for her, she said: "I just wanted to do something completely different and over the top and be like completely someone I wouldn't normally be.

"It's been really challenging and really hard. And just major fun as well."

Duck had performed the Titanic theme earlier in the evening (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer's John Barrowman addresses Unicorn claims

And Davina and Jonathan sang her praises.

She said: "The thing that we loved about you is the character that you put into that."

Whilst Jonathan added: "When you see the energy in the audience, it was amazing."

Comedian Joel was just thrilled to have been able to hang out with the Britpop legend.

Joel shared: "It was so fun having you here, I can't believe we were hanging out."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story

Trending Articles

 Princess Beatrice will not get married at Windsor Castle, report claims
Cathy Shipton reveals the reason behind Duffy's Casualty exit
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'takes swipe at ex Ashley Roberts' after shock split
The Masked Singer reveals Jake Shears is Unicorn
Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales quits Great Canal Journeys amid Alzheimer's battle
The Masked Singer fans baffled by Davina McCall's hair