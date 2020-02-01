The Masked Singer reveals Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie

Skin has been unmasked as Duck on The Masked Singer.

The 52-year-old singer - who performed with Skunk Anansie - was unveiled during Saturday night's show (February 1), shocking the panel including guest stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, the latter of who has been on tour with Skin.

Skin has toured with judge Kelly Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

Taking off her mask, Skin said: "Kelly, I've toured with you!"

To which Kelly replied: "I cannot believe I didn't get that! My mind is blown!"

And Sharon, who was also a guest on the panel, added: "I cannot believe that."

Speaking to the show's host Joel Dommett, Skin said: "I was so scared because I thought Kelly and Sharon were here today and I was thinking, 'Oh no! They're going to guess me.' I'm so glad I got you and you didn't guess."

Celebrity panellists Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross - who had guessed Winnie Harlow and Jodie Kidd respectively - were shocked to find out it was Skin behind the mask.

Rita said: "I'm sorry I didn't get you, I'm an idiot."

Fans were really stunned when Skin was unveiled with many saying they'd never have guessed.

I never even guessed duck. Never could guess #MaskedSinger — Erin..❤️ (@ErinT91) February 1, 2020

Never would've got Duck in a million years. Quite liked Skunk Anansie too. Ah well. #MaskedSinger #maskedsingeruk — TB (@TheNorthMonkee) February 1, 2020

Awww turns out my crush on the duck was already a longtime crush. 🙈Damn I should've realised. I'm so thick! 💖 Skin! 💖 Shine on now and always.#MaskedSinger — Relish Hendy (@relish_hendy) February 1, 2020

argh this masked singer had me totally confused from the start, but Wow what a voice.. huge well done Duck! #MaskedSinger ⭐🎶👏 x — Pam K 🐱💗 (@KittyKatPK) February 1, 2020

Duck was skin 🤣🤣🤣 i thought of her but decided it couldnt 😏🤣🤣🤣 #maskedsingerhttps://t.co/pTdSlceHGc — bloeme burer (@BloemeEB) February 1, 2020

Skin really enjoyed the experience as she wanted to do something "different".

Asked how it was for her, she said: "I just wanted to do something completely different and over the top and be like completely someone I wouldn't normally be.

"It's been really challenging and really hard. And just major fun as well."

Duck had performed the Titanic theme earlier in the evening (Credit: ITV)

And Davina and Jonathan sang her praises.

She said: "The thing that we loved about you is the character that you put into that."

Whilst Jonathan added: "When you see the energy in the audience, it was amazing."

Comedian Joel was just thrilled to have been able to hang out with the Britpop legend.

Joel shared: "It was so fun having you here, I can't believe we were hanging out."

