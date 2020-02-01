The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Entertainment

The Masked Singer fans baffled by Davina McCall's hair

That's A LOT of kirby grips!

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

Fans of The Masked Singer have been left confused by Davina McCall's hair style on Saturday's show (February 1).

Davina sits on the judging panel of the singing contest, and while plenty of people at home are still trying to guess who is behind the masks, some were more interested in Davina's 'do.

The judge was sporting a high bun with a very large number of kirby grips sitting right on top of her head.

That fringe isn't moving! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer set to return for a second series

Voicing their confusion over the amount of clips on Twitter, fans were quick to make jokes - with many saying she must have gotten ready in a hurry and not had time to remove them!

Read more: Dancing on Ice's Caprice reveals bruises from training

Elsewhere, speculation is rife over the identity of the the remaining masked singers.

Tonight will see TWO of the celebrities unmasked.

The Osbournes are a hit (Credit: ITV)

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have joined the judging panel this week as stand-ins for Ken Jeong.

And it seems fans are impressed with the newcomers.

Would you like to see them stay?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story

Trending Articles

 Princess Beatrice will not get married at Windsor Castle, report claims
Cathy Shipton reveals the reason behind Duffy's Casualty exit
The Masked Singer reveals Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'takes swipe at ex Ashley Roberts' after shock split
The Masked Singer reveals Jake Shears is Unicorn
Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales quits Great Canal Journeys amid Alzheimer's battle