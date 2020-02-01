The Masked Singer fans baffled by Davina McCall's hair

Fans of The Masked Singer have been left confused by Davina McCall's hair style on Saturday's show (February 1).

Davina sits on the judging panel of the singing contest, and while plenty of people at home are still trying to guess who is behind the masks, some were more interested in Davina's 'do.

The judge was sporting a high bun with a very large number of kirby grips sitting right on top of her head.

That fringe isn't moving! (Credit: ITV)

Voicing their confusion over the amount of clips on Twitter, fans were quick to make jokes - with many saying she must have gotten ready in a hurry and not had time to remove them!

What's with all those grips in Davina's hair??? #MaskedSinger — Chan (@vamplacey) February 1, 2020

Davina rocking the "ran out of the hairdresser look".#maskedsingeruk #MaskedSinger — David Broad (@_DavidBroad_) February 1, 2020

What on earth is going on with Davina’s hair?? How many hair clips do you really need? #MaskedSinger — Ellen (@_JazzChicken_) February 1, 2020

I think the most important thing to take from all this is give yourself time to get ready otherwise you'll end up with 50 hair grips on top of your head just like Davina #MaskedSinger — Charlie (@craftybeeress) February 1, 2020

Need any more hair clips Davina? #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) February 1, 2020

Elsewhere, speculation is rife over the identity of the the remaining masked singers.

Tonight will see TWO of the celebrities unmasked.

The Osbournes are a hit (Credit: ITV)

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have joined the judging panel this week as stand-ins for Ken Jeong.

And it seems fans are impressed with the newcomers.

Petition for Sharon Osbourne to become part of the panel next series #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) February 1, 2020

I love Sharon and Kelly Osbourne. I admire their IDGAF attitude, I wish I had more of that! #MaskedSinger — Lauren (@laurenm5783) February 1, 2020

Okay Sharon and Kelly are better at this then Ken is, please can we keep them? #MaskedSinger — Steph Hulme (@hulme_steph) February 1, 2020

Would you like to see them stay?

