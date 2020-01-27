The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 27th January 2020
Entertainment

SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers aghast as contestant collapses and looks 'dead'

Didn't look good for a while

By Paul Hirons

Viewers were in shock after as they said one contestant in brutal challenge show SAS: Who Dares Wins appeared to DIE during one task.

The super-tough series asks contestants to complete the SAS selection process recreated by five ex-Special Forces soldiers.

It was a particularly tough episode of the show last night (26.1.20), after one contestant collapsed during one task.

Kiersty came a cropper (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Katie Price 'quits Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' after 48 hours

The contestants were tasked with scaling a mountain carrying a casualty on a stretcher.

Split into two teams, they had to negotiate steep climbs, mountain streams and cold weather.

She told teammates she was going to be sick (Credit: Channel 4)

It wasn't long before one of the team, 32-year-old sewage company planner Kiersty, called the head of her group, saying that she was going to be sick.

And that's when she collapsed.

Kiersty looked very poorly (Credit: Channel 4)

In a terrifying sequence, teammates and instructors rushed to her side.

As she went white and her eyes began to flicker, viewers were convinced she looked dead.

But thankfully she came around and was able to finish the task.

It wasn't long before users rushed to Twitter to respond to Kiersty's collapse.

"Feel sorry for 19, she gave it her all," one viewer said.

Another said: "Jehussssssss real casualty with #19. She literally looked dead #SASWhoDaresWins."

Another called the moment, 'scary'.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright stun fans with romantic holiday snaps

One viewer joked: "Not gonna lie, if I fainted and Jay was the first thing I saw when I came around, I'd probably faint again."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Fans gush over adorable baby Ace as Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares cute picture
Call The Midwife criticised over TWO blunders in Sound of Music prop poster
UK weather forecast: Up to FIVE inches of snow predicted to fall on Tuesday
Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan nearly tells Susanna Reid to 'shut up'
B&M is selling its cosy teddy fleece fitted sheet sets for just £1 each
Lisa Armstrong to 'sell £6m home she shared with Ant and move in with pals'