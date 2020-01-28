NTAs 2020: Celebrities' best dresses

It's one of the glammest nights in the showbiz calendar and our celebrities have dressed to impress for this year's NTAs.

The stars of Daytime, Soap, Reality and Entertainment have scrubbed up beautifully for the awards.

Some excitedly showed off their looks on Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

Leading the style pack is Holly Willoughby, who opted for a dreamy gown in neutral colours, not dissimilar to her Dancing On Ice looks this series.

She shared a view from front and back for her fans.

View this post on Instagram 🥂🥂🥂 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:26am PST

I'm A Celebrity Queen Jacqueline Jossa showed off her sensational figure in a monochrome number and joked, despite her stern pout, she was in high spirits.

View this post on Instagram I’m happy, honest. NTA 2020. A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:46am PST

Tess Daly took a break from the Strictly Come Dancing gowns she's celebrated for, and opted for a smart jumpsuit with polkadot design across the chest and arms.

Laura Whitmore, stand-in host of this winter's Love Island, looked cute in a racy black number featuring a white heart.

View this post on Instagram I’m having an especially glam week. @officialntas here we go! A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Jan 28, 2020 at 8:25am PST

We hope the male celebrities have put in as much effort!

