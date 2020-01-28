The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 28th January 2020
Entertainment

NTAs 2020: Celebrities' best dresses

What a gorgeous bunch!

By Karen Hyland

It's one of the glammest nights in the showbiz calendar and our celebrities have dressed to impress for this year's NTAs.

The stars of Daytime, Soap, Reality and Entertainment have scrubbed up beautifully for the awards.

Some excitedly showed off their looks on Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

Leading the style pack is Holly Willoughby, who opted for a dreamy gown in neutral colours, not dissimilar to her Dancing On Ice looks this series.

NTA 2020 ready... dress by @peterlangner jewellery by @williamandson ✨

She shared a view from front and back for her fans.

🥂🥂🥂

I'm A Celebrity Queen Jacqueline Jossa showed off her sensational figure in a monochrome number and joked, despite her stern pout, she was in high spirits.

I’m happy, honest. NTA 2020.

Tess Daly took a break from the Strictly Come Dancing gowns she's celebrated for, and opted for a smart jumpsuit with polkadot design across the chest and arms.

Just got ready at home for tonight’s National Tv Awards. Strictly is up for an award...wish us luck! 🤞🤞 #NTAs

Laura Whitmore, stand-in host of this winter's Love Island, looked cute in a racy black number featuring a white heart.

I’m having an especially glam week. @officialntas here we go!

We hope the male celebrities have put in as much effort!

Whose look do you like best? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

