Masked Singer viewers convinced they’ve figured out Queen Bee’s identity

Fans of The Masked Singer are convinced they have worked out which celebrity is Queen Bee following an apparent slip-up on the show.

Viewers watching the ITV1 singing contest on Saturday night accused Queen Bee of giving too much away with her clues.

Before once again wowing both the famous panelists and the audience with her voice, the mystery star spoke to the camera about her life.

Panelist Davina McCall picked up on Queen Bee's northern accent (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer reveals Jake Shears is Unicorn

But as she admitted, "Having a public image has been difficult..." judge Davina McCall was quick to comment.

Mimicking her accent, Davina said: "Public. She's northern."

Taking to Twitter, one fan declared: "All I can hear is Jade Thirlwall in Queen Bee. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger."

Some fans are certain Queen Bee is Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another one, also convinced, added: "Queen Bee is Jade from Little Mix, surely! #MaskedSinger."

During her piece to camera, Queen Bee also said: "I'd do silly things to change my appearance.

"Now I'm smarter and wiser I can laugh it off. A woman like me now has the power to let young bees know it's okay to look however you want."

But not everyone is so sure (Credit: ITV)

Fans were quick to pick up on her words "a woman like me". Little Mix released their single A Woman Like Me in 2018.

But not everyone is convinced of the Little Mix link. There is also widespread belief that Queen Bee is actually a member of a different girl band.

Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud would cover herself in fake tan and bronzer when she was first in the band, as she struggled to accept her pale skin and red hair, and she also has links to Little Mix.

Others believe Queen Bee is Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One fan tweeted: "I think #TheMaskedSingeris trying to throw some ppl off the scent with the #LittleMix references.

"I don't think that it's a Little Mix singer I still think it's Nicola Roberts who wrote some songs for Little Mix."

Another said: People who think @JadeThirIwaall is #QueenBee based on one song reference, when all the other clues clearly point to @NicolaRoberts.

I think #TheMaskedSinger is trying to throw some ppl off the scent with the #LittleMix references.

"Nicola has helped create a law, won a talent show - which she was a wildcard - changed her appearance to fit in, beat of the drum was her song."

Fans are no closer to finding out who Queen Bee is, though, as she survived Saturday night's double elimination.

Unicorn and Duck were not as lucky, with both being voted off the show.

Jake Shears was hiding in the Unicorn mask (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Caprice Bourret 'QUITS' Dancing On Ice after Hamish Gaman breaks silence

Inside the Unicorn costume was Scissor Sisters' frontman Jake Shears, while Skunk Anansie singer Skin was hiding under the Duck mask.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 next Saturday night.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know who you think Queen Bee is!