Justin Hawkins from The Darkness unveiled as Chameleon

Justin Hawkins is the latest celebrity to be unveiled on The Masked Singer tonight (11.01.20).

The Darkness frontman - who was dressed as Chameleon - was forced to reveal who he was after being booted out of the ITV competition on Saturday night.

Asked by host Joel Dommett why he wanted to do the competition, he said: "I did it because I wanted to show you guys I'm still alive."

With the celebrity panel of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong guessing it could be boxer Anthony Joshua, swimmer Tom Daley or dancer Curtis Pritchard, Justin admitted: "I was really flattered by the athlete guesses."

Rita had been pretty hot for Chameleon before the reveal (Credit: ITV)

Before Justin was unmasked, Rita admitted she had a bit of a crush on Chameleon.

The Let You Love Me singer gushed: "You are one of the best performers. You literally go upside down on your head. Handstands, you're so energetic.

"No wonder you have that presence and I knew it and I felt it through your mask. I think you're just amazing, I really do.

"I've absolutely gone red, I can't do this anymore. This has blown me away, it shows me I have no idea what is even happening."

However, viewers think Rita was gutted to discover who the man behind the mask was, dropping the rose he'd given her immediately the mask came off.

Rita seemingly can't mask her disappointment (Credit: ITV)

Rita Ora "I really think it's Anthony Joshua" Masked singer reveal yourself *Justin Hawkins from The Darkness" #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PjIgOaZzpP — Ashleigh Brandon (@ashleighb_92) January 11, 2020

Rita Ora when she saw it was Justin #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/uWhDpxFrPP — Anisa Subedar (@TheAnisaSubedar) January 11, 2020

Rita Ora's face seeing Justin Hawkins was like going on that internet date when he looks nothing like his photo #themaskedsinger #maskedsingeruk #MaskedSinger — 📚❤Nicola May ❤️📚 (@nicolamay1) January 11, 2020

The look on Rita Ora's face when she realised she didn't really fancy chameleon without the mask 😂 #themaskedsinger — liz wooler (@frizz1980) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Davina added: "It made sense with the spending loads of money and going absolutely mad as well because you were a legendary party man and you came back."

And host Joel praised Justin's "physicality" and "incredible character".

Justin was unveiled from his darkness (Credit: ITV)

Joel told The Darkness frontman: "You're so wonderful to watch. Such physicality and you just brought so much to this incredible character."

Justin was unmasked as Chameleon after facing Duck in the face off. Unicorn, Queen Bee and Hedgehog were voted in by the audience and will be safe to sing again.

The Masked Singer returns to screens next Saturday (18.01.20).