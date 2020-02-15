The Masked Singer: Joel Dommett feared axe from the second series

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett has revealed that he feared the axe from series two of the hit ITV singing show.

Series one has been a huge, Saturday-night success for the channel, and millions are expected to tune into tonight's grand final (Saturday February 15 2020), where three celebrities are set to be unmasked.

But show host Joel, 34, has revealed he feared that one wrong move or slip-up could cost him his own place in the next series.

Has Joel said too much? (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Read more: Masked Singer viewers convinced they’ve figured out Queen Bee’s identity

Speaking to The Mirror, Joel said: "The prospect of not being asked back for series two because I had told everybody who Queen Bee is, is enough of a scare not to tell anybody."

The final, which has already been filmed, will feature Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus, and Joel admits that he's happy to be host because he'd be "terrible" at guessing the singers' identities.

The prospect of not being asked back for series two because I had told everybody who Queen Bee is, is enough of a scare not to tell anybody.

However, being host has its advantages: although the singers' voices are disguised, Joel was close enough to hear differently during his interviews on-stage.

"I'm terrible at any guessing games or quizzes so I'm so happy I'm hosting it and not a judge," he said.

Instead, the guessing is left to judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Queen Bee is in the final (Credit: ITV)

Even though the backstage operation is shrouded in secrecy, Joel said that he's the only person who hears the celebrities' real voices.

He also revealed that the singers wore visors and hoodies backstage out of costume so as not to give the game away.

"If their agent is with them or a stylist then they also have to wear the whole outfit," Joel continued. "The only people who really know who everyone is are the taxi drivers."

Joel also told the newspaper that the only identity he knew straight away was Hedgehog because he had been friends with the celebrity for a 'long time'.

Denise van Outen was unmasked last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Denise Van Outen drops a BIG hint about The Masked Singer on Loose Women

So far, politician Alan Johnson (Pharoah) and ex-EastEnders star Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) have been unmasked.

Joining them in revealing their identities were Darkness singer Justin Hawkins (Chameleon), ex-England footballer Teddy Sheringham (Tree), Kelis (Daisy), singer Skin (Duck) and Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears (Unicorn).

Last week, Denise Van Outen was revealed to be Fox, and soul legend CeeLo Green took off his Monster masks.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.