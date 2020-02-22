Freddie Flintoff in near fatal Top Gear spin-off on the same runway as Richard Hammond crash

Former cricket star Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff yelled 'I can't stop!' in a terrifying new clip from this week's episode of Top Gear.

Freddie, 42, was seen hurtling out of control on a three-wheeled cyclecar in the show's latest madcap stunt.

And, as fellow presenters Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness looked on terrified, the clip ended as Freddie came off the track.

For his latest dangerous challenge, Freddie took to a small three-wheeled cyclecar that was only inches off the ground.

As he sped down a runway, Chris and Paddy were both amazed at the speed he was going.

"Look at him go!" they shouted, and mouthed "wow" as he crossed a speed camera.

But things started to turn, when Freddie shouted, "I can't stop! I'm running out of runway!"

Chris looked fearful as he muttered, "What's he doing?!"

The camera cut when he went off the runway and into the grass.

Freddie came a cropper on his cyclecar (Credit: Will Douglas/BBC)

Then there was an almighty bang. Dust was flying everywhere and everyone raced over.

The Sun reports that onlookers said that it "could easily have been a similar outcome" to former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, who crashed and sustained a life-threatening head injury on the same runway in 2006.

"He was going flat out," another onlooker said. "Then there was an almighty bang. Dust was flying everywhere and everyone raced over."

The owner and maker of the trike, Trevor Duckworth, said: "Freddie asked me how fast it would go. I said about 120mph and he hit 124mph so he was on the button.

"He just hasn't braked correctly."

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Freddie will be teaming up with This Morning's Holly Willoughby for an Olympics-themed TV show.

The pair are set to join forces for The Real 2020 Games, which will see celebrities take part in a number of Olympic-style events around the time of Tokyo 2020.

A source told The Sun: "Freddie’s a fantastic presenter and bosses thought he would be the perfect fit working with Holly.

"They know each other anyway and on-screen they really bounce off one another. Freddie’s cheeky personality is the perfect match for Holly and bosses think they are going to prove a ratings hit."

Top Gear returns on Sunday (February 23 2020) at 8pm, on BBC Two

