Filthy blooper from The Chase hailed 'funniest moment ever' on the show

Christmas telly on ITV feels like it has been dominated by festive episodes of The Chase, with celebrity specials and blooper outtake shows all over the schedules.

But when they’re as hilarious as this particular moment from the latest round-up of previously unseen botches on the show in 2019, it isn’t hard to see why host Bradley Walsh is almost as popular as Father Christmas.

Many viewers were in hysterics as he was left dumbfounded by a very rude double entendre from a contestant.

The side-splitting exchange has gone viral on Twitter after airing on the box on Christmas Eve, picking up hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of 'Likes' - and leading social media users to declare it the most amusing piece of TV gold they've ever seen.

There was little expectation for such eye-opening innuendo when the conversation between Bradley and one contestant began.

As usual, Bradley got to know the contestant a little better before ploughing on with his quiz questions (Credit: ITV Hub)

The quick chat had revealed the quizzer enjoyed dressing up as TV characters at Comic Cons - and Bradley also noted he had been stumped when he attended a different event next to where a convention was being held and had no idea why so many people milling about were in costume.

"I might have bumped into you," the contestant told the presenter as the small talk continued.

"You might have done. I was dressed up as me," Bradley joked by way of reply.

But that wasn’t the end of the polite chit chat.

Bradley added, referring to his BBC acting role as Graham O’Brien: "I’m going to have to start going to Comic Cons now that I'm in Doctor Who."

The contestant was a Comic Con fan (Credit: ITV Hub)

"Yeah, I might dress up as you," the contestant replied.

"Do that! Be Graham!" Bradley enthused before he received a response that left the other game players and studio audience in stitches and Bradley lost for words.

"Do you think I could pull you off?" the contestant earnestly enquired.

Bradley eventually moved things on to the questions he was supposed to be asking after the audience had settled down, but not before viewers had reacted with a deluge of crying laughing emojis on social media.

My god 😂😂😂 As good as fanny schmellar that #TheChase pic.twitter.com/JbM5dHYJaY — Alan Murphy - (Murco) ce.ie (@AlanMur76) December 27, 2019

Pardon? (Credit: ITV Hub)

"That blooper programme was the best thing on TV at Christmas," tweeted one entertained watcher.

"Do you think I could pull you off?"

"This absolutely killed me the other day," echoed another.

A third person laughed: "Was in tears watching this."

And another viewer added: "This is the funniest thing I have ever watched!"

Other contestants were tickled, too (Credit: ITV Hub)

Catch up with this episode of The Chase - The Bloopers on ITV Hub

