Denise van Outen fans in hysterics as The Masked Singer star pranks her daughter

The Masked Singer Fox star Denise van Outen proved her cunning last night as she managed to wind up her daughter during her big reveal.

The 45-year-old TV fave apparently managed to keep her singing show secret from ITV audiences for several weeks - but it seems even her closest family weren’t in on it.

As it turns out her daughter Betsy had no idea her mum was under the mask, either.

But her reaction as the big reveal was made tickled thousands of Denise’s followers on social media after she filmed the moment the Fox’s true identity was divulged.

"You!" an excited Betsy shrieked, just moments after she, her celebrity mum and a pal chanted "take it off!" along with the studio audience as the trio watched at home.

"It was you the whole time!" she giggled as all three fell about excitedly.

Sharing the clip on Instagram earlier today, the hilarious post quickly racked up tens of thousands of Likes and views.

Making use of a crying laughing emoji, TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong commented: "This is brilliant."

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore added: "This is so adorable."

"Brilliant. Haven't laughed so much in ages," reacted another commenter.

And someone else, indicating they were amused with a string of laughing emojis, contributed: "Hilarious!"

Thanking fans for their support last night, the ex Big Breakfast star joked: "At last, I can finally tell the truth. My mask has slipped.

"After many weeks sneaking around being an undercover singing fox, dealing with endless questions from friends and family, telling constant lies and tales (bushy ones!), I started to dislike the fox I had become.

"But once you’re out, you’re 'out out' - no going back in the Den! This is where the fun begins.

"Thank you for your constant support and love, I’ve enjoyed every minute of being on #themaskedsinger. Best of luck to next weeks finalists and congratulations to the whole team and crew on a fantastic series. Queen Bee for the win #bekindtofoxes #themaskedsinger (sic)".

Also unmasked on Saturday was CeeLo Green, who had been wearing the Monster costume.

- The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV at 7pm

