Strictly's Ashley Roberts breaks silence on rumours she's Octopus or Daisy on The Masked Singer

Singer Ashley Roberts has addressed rumours she might be one the celebrities currently appearing on ITV's The Masked Singer.

Unfortunately for fans of the former Pussy Cat doll, she's quashed speculation that she's behind either the Octopus or Daisy masks - and claimed she really doesn't have any idea who they could be.

Ashley insisted she's not behind any of the masks (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Heart Breakfast today (07.01.20), Ashley, 38, was quizzed on her rumoured involvement in the programme by hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

She told them: "I mean, I've had a crazy busy schedule lately. I love a costume. I mean, you know I do like to have a little dress up."

Asked if she is the Octopus or Daisy, she replied: "I think you need to watch the show and find out don't you? Don't you? Don't you!? I don't know who it is. I really don't."

Ashley presents the showbiz news on Heart Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite her attempt to put the rumours to bed, Jamie and Amanda didn't appear to be completely convinced.

As reported by Digital Spy, they thought she seemed to be behaving a bit "shifty" and avoiding eye contact, but Ashley insisted: "I don't know who it is, though. I mean, I'm not sure, so yeah..."

Since The Masked Singer got underway on Saturday (04.01.20), viewers have had a tough time rumbling the identity of the Octopus and Daisy in particular.

I don't know who it is, though.

One viewer speculated on Twitter: "I'm just gonna call it... Daisy is @kelis and the Octopus is Jodi Benson."

Another said: "#themaskedsinger Octopus [is] Lea Michelle?"

A third sleuth wrote: "I'm calling it, the Daisy is Katherine Ryan. Katherine is a type of Rose (my mum was a gardener). Daisy said her name was a from a flower. Katherine is Canadian but now resides in UK. #TheMaskedSinger."

"I think @KimberleyJWalsh is Octopus, [Michael McIntyre] is the hedgehog! #themaskedsinger."

Im just gonna call it.. daisy is @kelis and the octopus is Jodi Benson 🤔#TheMaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger #itv — Stacey King (@staceydeathnote) January 6, 2020

#themaskedsinger octopus lea Michelle? — s5 elia David sander s6 eliott (@popcornEtSkam) January 5, 2020

I'm calling it, the Daisy is Katherine Ryan. Katherine is a type of Rose (my mum was a gardener). Daisy said her name was a from a flower. Katherine is Canadian but now resides in UK. #TheMaskedSinger — Barry Euphorik (@barryeuphorik) January 6, 2020

The opening episode of the bizarre new competition went down a storm with viewers, who hailed it as "brilliant" but "absolutely barmy" television.

Former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer was revealed to be behind one of the masks over the weekend, as was former MP Alan Johnson.

Fans of the show are certain that TV's Denise Van Outen and This Morning favourite Alison Hammond are among the remaining singers, however, Denise has confirmed she's not.

