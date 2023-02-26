Endeavour series 9 kicks off and a Holby hottie joins the cast!

Endeavour returns for one last series – and episode 1 of series 9 kicks off with some popular faces in the cast.

It’s the end of the beginning for Shaun Evan‘s DS Endeavour Morse, and viewers are about to discover what really happens between him and Fred Thursday.

But first, three feature-length episodes of the ITV drama.

And an impressive guest cast to boot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the famous faces guest starring in the cast Endeavour series 9 episode 1.

Endeavour series 9 episode 1 cast: Nicholas Boulton as Jack Graham-Scott and James Anderson as Fergus (Credit: ITV1)

Endeavour series 9 episode 1 cast: Nicholas Boulton guest stars as Jack Graham-Scott

A murder in a college garden leads Morse and Thursday to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra…

But when a second tragedy hits, the detectives discover a story the ensemble would sooner forget.

Nicholas Boulton guest stars as Jack Graham-Scott in the cast of Endeavour series 9 episode 1.

The 54-year-old actor has been on our TV screens ever since 1985, when he first appeared as a schoolboy in the series Screen Two.

For years, he worked as a jobbing actor, appearing in the likes of Kavanagh QC – with the original Morse actor John Thaw – Life Begins, Jonathan Creek, Doc Martin, and Doctors.

More recently, he’s popped up as the pit announcer in Game of Thrones, Sir Bedivere in Cursed, and Simon Feathering in Casualty.

He’s also starred in dozens of films, including Shakespeare in Love, 6 Days, and Arn: The Knight Templar.

James Anderson as Oliver Valentine in Holby City (Credit: BBC One)

James Anderson plays Fergus Brathwaite

Actor James Anderson joins the cast of Endeavour as Fergus Brathwaite in episode 1 of series 9.

Holby City fans will be excused if their hearts start fluttering at the mere mention of his name.

Of course, James, 42, played Oliver Valentine in the BBC One medical drama from 2009 until 2021.

Some even believe Oliver was one of the greatest Holby characters of all time.

Holby hottie Ollie joined with his twin sister Penny and was an instant hit with the ladies of Darwin, Keller and AAU.

He had flings with pretty much any breathing female member of staff, including Chrissie.

Well, there was a clue in the name!

As well as his role in Holby, James has played Pete Shepherd in Rock Rivals, William Helmsley in Father Brown, and Luke Sheppard in Agatha Raisin.

Nicholas Farrell, seen here in Gentleman Jack, joins the cast of Endeavour (Credit: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Nicholas Farrell guest stars as Sir Alexander Lermontov

Actor Nicholas Farrell, 67, portrays Sir Alexander Lermontov in the cast of Endeavour series 9.

Gentleman Jack fans will know Nicholas as John Waterhouse Sr in the BBC One hit series.

Nicholas has been on our screens for more than four decades.

In 1975, he made his first appearance on TV as a character in Play for Today.

Since then, Nicholas has appeared in dozens of TV series, as well as performing in films and theatre.

He’s perhaps best known for his role as Aubrey Montague in Chariots of Fire in 1981, and Airey Neave in the 2011 film The Iron Lady.

His other film roles include Horatio in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, Dr Humphries in Legend, and Mr Jackson in Charlotte Gray.

Nicholas has appeared in Mansfield Park, The Jewel in the Crown, Lipstick on Your Collar, The Jury, Casualty 1907, and Torchwood.

He also played General Munnery in the 2012 series Secret State, and Henry Stone in the devastating kidnap drama Thirteen which also starred Jodie Comer.

More recently, he’s portrayed Professor Adrian Cowley in Silent Witness, Prince Albrecht in The Nevers, Michael Shea in The Crown, Nevill Bamber in White House Farm, and Graham in Everything I Know About Love.

Rob Ostlere as Arthur Digby in Holby City (Credit: BBC One)

Endeavour series 9 episode 1 cast: Rob Ostlere portrays Donald Fischer

Actor Rob Ostlere guest stars as Donald Fischer in the cast of Endeavour series 9.

But Holby City viewers will recognise him for playing Arthur Digby from 2013 to 2016 (although he did pop up in 2022).

Fans will know that the popular character was diagnosed with terminal cancer just weeks before his final episodes aired.

Shame they couldn’t get actress Camilla Arfwedson (Zosia March) to join the cast, too, to make a Holby hat-trick!

The actor is also known for playing Darren Goldfinch in The Chelsea Detective, Young Phil in I Hate Suzie, and Waymar Royce in one episode of Game of Thrones.

Imogen Daines as a Young Carolyn in Killing Eve (Credit: BBC One)

Imogen Daines stars as Mabs Portman

Actress Imogen Daines joins the cast of Endeavour as Mabs Portman.

Imogen is perhaps best known for playing Verona Flores in Intergalactic.

She also played Detective Wallis in the recent ITV thriller The Suspect, opposite Aidan Turner.

Other notable roles include portraying a Young Carolyn in a revelatory episode of Killing Eve, Francesca in Atlanta, and Danica in The Witcher.

She’s also appeared in films including On Chesil Beach, and Surge.

Jane Lapotaire starred as Lady Lavinia in the cast of Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Endeavour series 9 episode 1 cast: Jane Lapotaire guest stars as Madame Belasco

Actress Jane Lapotaire, 78, guest stars as Madame Belasco in episode 1 of Endeavour series 9.

She’s a veteran actress, who has been on our screens ever since 1968!

That’s an impressive career of more than five decades.

Her very first role was as Annie Harrison in the TV series Sherlock Holmes.

She went on to play Marie Curie in the 1977 mini-series of the same name.

Other notable roles include Empress Dagmar in Edward the Seventh, Eleanor of Aquitaine in The Devil’s Crown, and Diane Warburg in Love Hurts.

More recently, Jane played Lady Lavinia Berowne in an episode of Dalgliesh.

She also portrayed Princess Alice in The Crown, and Princess Irina in Downton Abbey.

She obviously has a regal air about her!

Shaun Evans and Abigail Thaw in the cast of Endeavour series 9 (Credit: ITV1)

Who returns to the cast of Endeavour for final series?

Of course, Endeavour wouldn’t exist without DS Endeavour Morse, played by Vigil actor Shaun Evans.

And his bond with DCI Fred Thursday (Murder in Provence’s Roger Allam) is at the heart of the show.

In series 9, Thursday is set to get a son-in-law in the form of Sean Rigby’s DS Jim Strange, as Endeavour has missed his chance with Fred’s daughter Joan.

Endeavour fans will know that Watchmen actress Sara Vickers plays Joan.

The sublime Anton Lesser, recently seen in the cast of Better, returns as Chief Supt Reginald Bright.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks’ James Bradshaw – aka D.S. Thorpe – reprises his role as Dr Max DeBryn.

John Thaw’s real life daughter Abigail Thaw plays Dorothea Frazil in the cast of Endeavour.

The New Worst Witch actress Caroline O’Neill portrays Fred’s wife Win Thursday.

Pennyworth actor Jack Bannon returns to play Sam Thursday, and Simon Harrison reprises his role as DI Ronnie Box.

Who else stars in the cast of Endeavour series 9 episode 1?

Meanwhile, relative TV newcomers Leaphia Darko and Tamsin Newlands star as Lindsay Trench and Margeaux Quincannon respectively.

Kirstin Louie appears as Christina Poole.

Talking about the first film in series 9, Shaun Evans says: “The orchestra looks authentic on screen.

“Kirstin Louie, who plays guest soloist Christina Poole, is a trained violinist as were many of the other actors.

“We were very fortunate to have such a group of multi-talented actors.”

Elsewhere, Grange Hill star Jenny Galloway – aka Mrs Davenport – plays Pat Treadle.

Him & Her star James Doherty portrays Mr Lee.

The final series of Endeavour kicks off on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

