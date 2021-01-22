Endeavour season 8: ITV confirms new episodes will air in 2021!

Endeavour season 8 is in the works, but what’s the latest on the next series of the Inspector Morse prequel?

The programme, which stars Shaun Evans as a young Endeavour Morse, has aired seven series since it launched in 2012.

Shaun Evans plays a young Morse in the prequel show Endeavour (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Endeavour season 8?

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown, filming will start on the new series of Endeavour this year, with a view to it airing before 2021 is over.

That’s according to Janice Troup, head of ITV programme publicity, who revealed the news in a chat with Oxford Mail.

She said: “We are filming another series this year and as previously we will be filming in Oxford.

“We’ve commissioned three new films. If all goes according to plan with filming, it is anticipated that the series will air later this year.”

An eighth series is on its way this year (Credit: ITV)

What will happen in season 8?

ITV is yet to reveal plot details, but it’s likely the new series will be set in 1971.

That’s because each series of Endeavour typically occupies one year, and since series seven was in 1970, it makes sense for eight to be in ’71.

If all goes according to plan with filming, it is anticipated that the series will air later this year.

The main cast members are expected to return, among them Shaun as the title character and Roger Allam as his mentor, Fred Thursday.

ITV has not yet released casting news, but Joan, who wasn’t in the seventh series, could be back on screens.

Actress Sara Vickers said, in a chat with Radio Times, that Morse’s on-off love interest would “definitely” be back at some point, as she’s “part of the family”.

Shaun Evans is expected to return to play the main character (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where can I watch all previous series of Endeavour?

All of series seven and some episodes from the second and fourth seasons are available on ITV Hub.

However, the whole of Endeavour is available for customers of streaming service BritBox.

It’s also available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Inspector Morse aired from 1987 until 2000 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (1512864c)

Where can I watch episodes of Inspector Morse?

Endeavour is, of course, a prequel to the beloved show Inspector Morse, in which John Thaw played the lead role.

That programme ran from 1987 until 2000.

If you fancy going back and seeing where it all started ahead of Endeavour season 8, Morse is on BritBox and again available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Lewis is a spin-off starring Kevin Whately in his former role as James Hathaway (Credit: ITV)

Is Lewis available to watch?

Yes, the drama is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video and to watch in full on BritBox.

However, the whole of series six is available to watch for free on ITV Hub.

Lewis is set after the events of Inspector Morse.

One of the stars of the original series, Kevin Whately, reprised his role as Morse’s sergeant, DI Robert Lewis, alongside actor Laurence Fox‘s DS James Hathaway.

