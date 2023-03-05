Endeavour on ITV: Thursday actor Roger Allam hints at tragic death in final series

Endeavour is coming to an end after more than a decade on screen – and actor Roger Allam, aka Fred Thursday, has dropped a devastating hint that the series might end with a tragic death.

This week, in the penultimate episode of the final ever series, the seeds are laid for the climatic ending of the ITV series.

And it doesn’t look good for Fred Thursday when he ruffles the wrong feathers…

Roger Allam, who plays DCI Fred Thursday, hints at death

Ahead of series 9 of Endeavour starting in February, actor Roger Allam appeared on morning show Lorraine.

He joined Ranvir Singh on Lorraine to discuss details of the final series.

Of course, he was never going to reveal too much, but he did hint that a tragic death might be on the horizon.

Host Ranvir said to Roger: “I imagine it’s an emotional day. It’s the final scenes. Were there tears?”

Roger replied: “Yes there were certainly very close to tears on some last scenes with particular people.”

Then Ranvir pressed him, saying: “You’re trying not to give it away, I know.”

However, Roger did say: “The mystery has always been for the fans, why John Thaw’s Morse never mentions a man called Fred Thursday.

“So, there has to be some kind of explanation of that.

“Some sort of final parting of the ways, possibly even a death.”

Endeavour death – does Roger Allam’s character Fred Thursday die?

Readers old enough to remember the original series, Inspector Morse, will know that the famous detective never mentioned his former mentor Fred Thursday.

However, fans of the show will finally discover why in the series 9 finale on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Of course, we’ll reveal no spoilers here.

However, the evidence so far points to a fall out or, worse, a death.

And the events of episode 2 begin to reveal the central storyline to the show’s finale.

What’s the plot of Endeavour series 9 episode 2 Uniform?

Endeavour series 9 episode 2, entitled Uniform, sees a new case for Morse and Thursday.

But an old case rears its ugly head, too…

In the penultimate episode, Endeavour suspects a connection between a woman’s disappearance and her past employer.

But another missing persons case demands his attention.

This time, it’s a notable artist, whose work adorns the covers of a series of paperback mysteries.

Meanwhile, reports flood in of stolen cars and wanton criminal damage, as a debauched group of university undergraduates wreak havoc.

And the murder of an uniformed copper sees Bright command all hands on deck…

However, it’s the old case that threatens to derail the detectives.

What is the ‘Neverland’ Blenheim Vale child abuse scandal case?

Viewers who have been watching since the start might remember the Neverland case in series 2.

In its 9th and final series, Endeavour is returning to one of its earliest and most dramatic unresolved cases – the Blenheim Vale child abuse scandal cover-up.

The Blenheim Vale children’s home scandal was where the bodies of abused pupils were literally buried amid a police and establishment cover-up that was never solved.

It’s a case that echoes real stories in British history.

Shaun Evans, who plays Endeavour Morse, explains that series 9 will revisit the storyline.

He says: “That was where police corruption at the highest level was reflected and shown within our stories.

“That thing of London and Thursday being pulled back into that world which he thought he’d left.

“It’s unfinished business, and also that police corruption at a high level.

“We never really closed the circle at the end of ‘Neverland’ and this is an attempt to do that.

“With the same threat, the same conflicts now as then.”

We can tell you that Fred Thursday receives an ominous threat in episode 2.

Does he go up against these dangerous gangsters and top ranking corrupt officers from his past, and is that how he and Morse part ways?

Endeavour episode 2, entitled Uniform, goes out on Sunday, March 05, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

