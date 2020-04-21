Emmerdale's Charley Webb breaks down in tears over Good Morning Britain guest Ken Bembow

Actress and Emmerdale star Charley Webb revealed she was moved to tears watching a touching interview with 94-year-old Ken Bembow on Good Morning Britain.

Charley Webb broke down watching a moving Good Morning Britain interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale star Charley Webb reveals abuse as she did supermarket shop

The pensioner broke down in an interview about his late wife Aida, who he was married to for 71 years.

A gift from a care worker

Ken was on the show after an emotional clip of his care worker, Kia Tobin, 17, gifting him a cushion with a picture of his wife's image on it went viral.

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap, wrote: "Watching this story on @GMB in full tears.

"All I seem to have done in lockdown is cry. What an amazing man, married for 71 years.

"If that 17 year old was my daughter I'd be so proud, what a beautiful soul to do that."

Watching this story on @GMB in full tears. All I seem to have done in lockdown is cry. What an amazing man, married for 71 years. If that 17 year old was my daughter I’d be so proud, what a beautiful soul to do that ❤️ pic.twitter.com/emUJEJwKLi — Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) April 21, 2020

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb in Twitter spat with ex co-star

It wasn't only Charley who Ken's story touched, with GMB viewers taking to Twitter to say they too were in tears after watching Ken pay tribute to his late wife Aida.

As he spoke about his love, Ken broke down in tears, calling Aida "the most loving, caring, beautiful wife you could wish for".

The most precious thing

Describing the cushion gift from Kia, Ken said: "It was so touching, it was lovely, the most precious thing that anyone could ever wish for."

Ken appeared on GMB after his carer gifted him a cushion with his wife's image on it (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Your daily soaps guide including EastEnders

With Emmerdale filming currently suspended, Charley is on lockdown like everyone else with her co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children.

Earlier this month Charley slammed a horrific hoax coronavirus voice note that 'sent her anxiety through the roof'.

She tweeted: "The most horrific voice note is going around from a 'paramedic'. I heard it and it sent my anxiety through the roof.

"It's absolutely not true, so if you get sent it just completely ignore it."

She added: "Whoever the woman is that started it needs locking up."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.