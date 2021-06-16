Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has teased a return to the ITV soap after her time away on maternity leave.

Michelle, 45, and wife Kate Brooks welcomed a little boy after IVF treatment in October 2020.

And now it sounds as though she’s ready for a return as Vanessa Woodfield.

I’m already having anxiety dreams 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bJg4058pRN — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) June 10, 2021

What did Michelle Hardwick say about Emmerdale?

Michelle made a surprise return back in October when she was seen on a video call to Charity Dingle.

However, now it seems she ready to make a comeback for real.

She replied to a jokey tweet by her co-star Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy Kirk.

He showed a picture of a man trying to hammer nails into a beach, saying: “True representation of me trying to make Emmerdale scripts stick in my head after time off.”

Michelle then quote-tweeted: “I’m already having anxiety dreams,” followed by three cry-laugh emojis.

How did fans react to Michelle’s tweet?

Fans of the soap were overjoyed when they read Michelle’s tweet.

One said: “Yes!! That means you’re coming back?! Can’t wait for your return now.”

Another wrote: “Enjoy the rest of your time off. Then can’t wait to see you on our screens again.”

A third commented: “Can’t wait to see you back on our screens soon… so excited.”

When was Teddy born?

Back in October, Michelle and Kate shared adorable snaps of their new little boy, Teddy.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a snap of herself, Kate and Teddy after the birth.

She said: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you #ourlittleTeddyboy.”

More recently, Michelle hit back at claims gay people ‘can’t be happy’.

Alongside a family picture, she said: “Yup, this picture just radiates misery.”