Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has left fans amused after ‘starring’ in a Bridgerton spoof video.

The historical romance series has proven a mega hit on Netflix and rumours have suggested it could be around for eight series.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa got her fans into a bit of a tizzy.

The actress, who plays the iconic Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale, shared a video of herself in the historical drama.

Lisa Riley as Emmerdale legend Mandy Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Lisa’s a huge Bridgerton fan!

But all is not as it seems, as it is merely her face superimposed onto Phoebe Dynevor’s face.

Sharing in view of her 155,000 Instagram followers, she explained: “My good friend @leedshairstylist has fulfilled my inner dream of being in @bridgertonnetflix @netflix by superimposing my face on the face of the brilliant @phoebedynevor.

“I feel even with my strong Irish roots, I’m able to be an English rose.”

Lisa’s fans praised the fun clip. One gushed: “Love it Lisa you are a beautiful woman.”

Have you watched Bridgerton yet? (Credit: Netflix)

Would a Emmerdale and Bridgerton crossover work?!

While another teased: “I was waiting for the saucy scenes with your and the Duke lol…”

And a third user commented: “I was going to say Lisa, she really looks like you!!”

Whereas a few weeks back Lisa wrote that she thinks if Mandy Dingle was on Bridgerton – she’s be the equivalent of Penelope Featherington on the show.

She explained on Instagram: “Honestly if Lydia Dingle and Mandy Dingle @emmerdale #emmerdale we’re in @bridgertonnetflix these would be the two characters for sure.

“@karenblick1 it’s the perfect pairing @itv #bridgerton #netflix #comedy #camp #period.

“If you haven’t seen this series and you need something to #bingewatch this #weekend this is the ultimate choice.

Lisa’s compared Mandy Dingle to Penelope on Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

“It’s BRILLIANT!!! If we do a fancy dress in the show…..we pray we can dress up.”

Several of Lisa’s fans agreed that they’d love to see Emmerdale do a Bridgerton dress-up special.

One user posted: “Oh good grief YES!!! A one-off period drama episode please! The crew have to dress up too right…?!”

A second user gushed: “This would be great!!! I can totally see you guys as these characters!!!!”

And a third user posted: “You would both be brilliant. Watched the series last weekend and loved it.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.