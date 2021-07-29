Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday July 29) reveal that Kim manipulates Paddy to get her own way.

Elsewhere, Jamie lies to Andrea and it’s time for Leanne’s funeral.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Kim is out to find the truth and she thinks Paddy can help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim is out to get Paddy’s help

Kim has been on a mission to find out who poisoned her and, as fans will know, once Kim gets the bit between her teeth she will stop at nothing.

She’s employed all sorts of techniques to find out who the culprit is, including actors posing as police people, CCTV, scripts.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby rushed to the hospital as she collapses in pain

You name it, Kim has tried it.

But now she wants to finally find out the truth and she thinks village vet Paddy Kirk is the man to help her.

Can she twist his arm and persuade him to be part of her plans?

Jamie crawl back to Andrea and lies to her (Credit: ITV)

Jamie crawls back to Andrea – and lies to her!

Elsewhere, Jamie Tate – the real cuprit – is desperately trying to dig himself out of a hole.

After his shabby treatment of Gabby Allen, her grandmother Diane tells him to sling his hook and leave her B&B.

He crawls back to to ex Andrea and lies to her about the reason for his and Kim’s estrangement.

But will Kim tell her the truth when she confronts her ?

Meena makes a mistake during Leanna’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Meena loses Leannas ring at her funeral

Finally, at Leanne’s funeral, Meena secretly fiddles with Leanne’s ring on her necklace during the ceremony.

She panics when the ring falls from the necklace, watching in horror as it rolls and stops near Liam Cavanagh’s shoe.

Awks!

Read more: Where is Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale and when is she coming back?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!