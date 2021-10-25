Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, plays killer nurse Meena Jutla, has confessed that men are always hounding her for X-rated selfies.

And, not only that, Paige said that fans sometimes take their requests one step too far.

While some men ask her to meet up, others send X-rated pictures showing off their manhood in the hopes of getting her attention.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu says male fans regularly cross the line with her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paige Sandu says men send her ‘gross’ pictures

Paige first appeared in Emmerdale in September 2020 and, much like other stars, she has a profile on an app such as Cameo, which allows fans to pay for and request personalised videos.

“One guy requested to take me out on a date. I turned him down. Another wanted to see my ‘killer’ feet.”I’ve had a lot of dirtier things, too. I get sent pictures showing what they have in their jeans. It’s gross,” she said.

Paige reveals effect playing Emmerdale killer Meena has on her

Meanwhile, Paige also went on to reveal that playing a murderer has been tough on her.

In fact, some fans often think she’s going to be just as mean and vindictive in real life.

She explained: “People think I am Meena. I had a group of ladies come up to me recently and say that I’m a lot nicer in real life. I was like: ‘Yeah, I’m not really a killer.'”

Paige Sandhu plays killer nurse Meena on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The actress added that playing the character has made her feel “very uncomfortable”, especially when she has to “get into her head” to work out how she feels when she kills.

The soap star also teased what lies ahead for her character.

And, thankfully, it’s good news for fans, as it sounds like the current chaos in the Dales is only set to get even worse.

“All I can say is it’s only going to get more crazy, more intense,” said the actress.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

