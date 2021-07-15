Emmerdale fans convinced Meena will KILL her sister Manpreet after she learns she’s a killer

Emmerdale viewers are convinced Manpreet will be the one to bring her sister down.

On the night of Leanna Cavanagh’s brutal murder, Meena took the ring from her dead body.

Leanna discovered last week that Meena’s best friend Nadine Butler had died under suspicious circumstances.

She began to question Meena about Nadine’s death and Meena let slip that she killed her.

Meena pushed her off a bridge, then taunting her as she lay dying. However, Meena also made sure to take a token in the form of her ring that was a gift from Jacob.

Following her death, police declared the incident non-suspicious, however, viewers know different.

This week fans watched as Meena played with the ring in her hands in front of her current boyfriend.

Her sister, Manpreet, walked into the room and saw what she was holding too.

Emmerdale on ITV Player: Fans convinced Manpreet will expose her sister as a murderer

Fans immediately questioned whether Manpreet, who just so happens to be a pretty smart doctor, would put two-and-two together.

“I really want Manpreet to suss out Meena #Emmerdale,” said one viewer.

“She probably will be the one,” replied a second fan.

Another viewer thinks Meena almost wants to get caught.

I really want Manpreet to suss out Meena #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 13, 2021

She probably will be the one. — Darren Millar (@Dmillar48204176) July 13, 2021

Could Meena actually end up killing her own Sister if she gets to close to the truth? #Emmerdale 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 14, 2021

“Meena just trying to make it easy for everyone to know it was her now she has that ring on her necklace,” added another fan.

Meanwhile, the question remains whether Meena will get caught before she potentially pins the crime on Jacob.

It wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened.

In an attempt to get rid of Jacob, she stole a Pride charity tin from his dad, David, and made it look as if Jacob took it.

However, her plan backfired. As a result, it just made David want to spend more time with Jacob.

Will her plans work out this time?

