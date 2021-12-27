Emma Willis is back on TV presenting the fourth series of The Voice Kids – as well as a huge TV fave, she is also a mum to three children herself.

She shares Isabelle, Ace and Trixie with husband Matt Willis, who she married in 2008.

But in 2017, a year after Trixie arrived, Emma opened up about how difficult she found it to get back into shape.

Getting back into shape following Emma’s third pregnancy was “harder” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Willis on life after having three children

Emma indicated to OK! magazine that getting back into shape following her third pregnancy was “harder”.

However, she maintained her efforts related to strengthening her back and being fit enough to chase after three kids, rather than lose weight.

Read more: Emma Willis admits what ‘really changed’ husband Matt as he battled drink and drugs

Emma said at the time: “I’ll never be like how I was five years ago, but I wanted to make the best of myself as I am now.”

She also said it had ‘taken her a year’ to do so after Trixie was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

‘My body’s phenomenal’

Nonetheless, Emma was clearly delighted about progress she’d made with her fitness and hailed her body’s resilience.

Emma added: “I feel like my body’s phenomenal. I’ve grown and given birth to three children.”

Having a baby just wrecks your body and it’s never the same again.

However, she admitted becoming a mum had changed her forever.

Emma continued: “It’s pretty wrecked through. Having a baby just wrecks your body and it’s never the same again.”

On having more children: ‘I was getting to 40 and I felt like I had just got ‘me’ back’ (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

A couple of months previously, Emma, now 45, explained why she and Matt decided to have a third child. But she also insisted Trixie would be their last.

Emma said during an appearance on Loose Women she was inspired by how her mum raised her family.

She recalled her family situation: “It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

“But then I was getting to 40 – and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third. And I probably thought I’d be the same because I’m obsessed with my mum. She’s amazing.”

Emma added: “I was getting to 40 and I felt like I had just got ‘me’ back. The kids had gone to school and I had a bit of me time again which I felt like I hadn’t had for seven years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma Willis and her children on Instagram

Emma chooses to keep her children’s faces away from public view on Instagram. But a lot has still been revealed about their personalities and how they lead their lives.

She has spoken with great pride about how Ace is an “open-minded and inclusive individual” following pics showing him with long hair and wearing pink clothes.

Read more: Emma Willis left ‘devastated’ after her wedding day to husband Matt

And Emma also hailed her and Matt’s eldest Isabelle that “has captivated us, entertained us but more than anything, she has made us proud every single day” in a recent birthday tribute.

The Voice Kids begins on ITV, Monday December 27, at 7.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.