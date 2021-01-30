The Voice host Emma Willis has revealed the real reason behind her short hair — and it turns out it’s all to do with her being pregnant.

The popular presenter has become renowned for her stylish hairstyle over the years.

But some fans have always wondered why she’s never changed it up sometimes.

Well, now we finally know!

Emma Willis has revealed why she always keeps her hair short (Credit: ITV)

Why does The Voice host Emma Willis have short hair?

The gorgeous mum of three has confessed that it’s all down to her kids.

Emma revealed on Loose Women that a major side effect of her pregnancies was that she lost a lot of hair.

Read more: Loose Women: Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she hasn’t been on show

She told her co-hosts: “I noticed my hair was really thinning – another thing I didn’t know with my first pregnancy was how much hair you can lose afterwards.

“I lost so much of it which is why I always cut my hair short, because it was really non-existent, it wasn’t worth growing, so I cut it off.”

Emma also revealed her other pregnancy grumbles.

“I had a bit of reflux with one, a bit of heartburn with another. But the thing I had every single time, which I had never heard of at the time, is my gag reflex. It was shocking.

“Brushing my teeth was near on impossible. Any time I would go near my back teeth, I would convulse because my gag reflex was heightened,” added the star.

Emma’s hair kept falling out (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Emma on Loose Women full-time

Emma isn’t a permanent fixture on Loose Women.

The former Big Brother host was just popping by as a guest host.

But it turns out fans are keen to have her back full-time.

“Just finished watching @loosewomen. Any chance they can make @EmmaWillis a permanent anchor? She slots in perfectly,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Please keep @EmmaWillis as a regular anchor on the show.”

“Such a breath of fresh air today and it felt like a different show. Very calming and fun loved Emma,” added a third fan.

Catch Emma on The Voice, Saturdays at 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.