Emma Willis’ has been praised for making the “bold move” of supporting husband Matt Willis on TV as he opens up about his struggles with addiction and his relapse five years ago.

During the filming of a new BBC documentary, Fighting Addiction, Matt admitted to relapsing five years ago during a Busted tour. Matt first became sober in 2008. He said during his relapse he was doing “six grams” of cocaine on his own “every day”. Emma admitted she “didn’t expect” Matt’s relapse as he had been “doing so well for such a long time”.

Relationship expert and founder of Wingman, Tina Wilson, exclusively told Entertainment Daily about the challenges Emma and Matt will potentially face with his addiction. She also praised Emma for her “bold move” in supporting Matt on the documentary.

Emma and Matt Willis are ‘a strong couple who support each other’

Tina Wilson praised Emma and Matt Willis‘ relationship after Matt went public with his relapse. She said: “Emma famously knew about Matt’s addiction issues in the past and they married after he left rehab just three days prior to their big day. It seems like they work together to make sure their environment supports his recovery. I’d say Emma would probably feel relief now that others know it is a lifelong struggle because they can support Matt in his wider working environment.”

With Emma by his side, it shows they are a strong couple who support each other.

She added that going public with Matt’s struggles may actually relieve pressure on the couple, rather than add any on. Tina revealed: “This is the first time he is wearing his heart on his sleeve publicly. With all of the rumours and hearsay, this is the first time it is being spoken out about in detail. Communication is extremely powerful. With Emma by his side, it shows they are a strong couple who support each other – it may relieve any pressure more than put them under pressure.”

Emma’s ‘bold move’ praised

Tina also praised Emma for being by her husband’s side for his TV documentary and openly supporting him. While Emma did admit shock at Matt’s relapse, Tiny added their support of each other still appears strong. She added: “Addiction is complicated and perhaps Matt was very good at hiding his feelings or inner struggles that potentially lead to the relapse. That could explain why Emma may have been shocked at Matt relapsing after all that time. Emma made the bold move of being by his side during his TV documentary. She is actively involved and she is helping him re-live his darker days which shows she deeply cares about him and she doesn’t want him to go through it alone.”

Tina advised that Emma can further support Matt by living their normal lives. She said: “They appear a strong family unit. Emma can further help Matt by ‘checking-in’ with him often, encouraging communication and continuing to be a pillar of support whenever he needs to talk. Continuing with their normal lives will also help Matt feel some normality and settled at a time of turbulence.”

Matt will go on tour with Busted this year

As Matt prepares for the Busted reunion tour beginning later this year, Tina added the documentary will help Matt to prepare for the possible challenges ahead on tour. She explained: “The documentary appears to be strategically timed. One of the motivations could be to ‘warn people’ that Matt needs to avoid temptation. Being open about his struggles in such a public way will help him navigate the reunion tour without having to ‘explain himself’. For example – not being able to join the band for a drink.”

She added that opening up about his struggles may feel like a “weight lifted off his shoulders”. Tina concluded: “It will perhaps be a weight lifted off his shoulders. He can now concentrate on his work and family without awkward conversations or guilt.”

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction airs on BBC One on Wednesday, May 17 at 9pm.

