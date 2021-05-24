Emily In Paris season 2 is shaping up nicely – with three new men ready to cause trouble in the Netflix character’s life.

A party boy, a fashion designer and a sarcastic Brit are ready to shake up the influencer’s world, with the streaming service confirming the news today.

First off, there’s Katy Keene and Scream Queens’ Lucien Laviscount, who is joining the cast as a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm.

Then French actor Arnaud Binard will guest star as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.

What trouble will Emily get into this time? (Credit: Netflix)

Finally, Jeremy O. Harris will play an (as yet unnamed) iconic fashion designer, and has already snapped pictures from the set.

In a full circle moment, Jeremy celebrated the announcement by sharing a tweet from last year, which read: “I somehow watched all of Emily in Paris in one sitting. AMA.”

Next to it was a selfie of lead star him with stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park, standing outside the Louvre.

How it Started: How it’s Going: https://t.co/aqQ7Ul0JaA pic.twitter.com/fx6XmJpC8t — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 24, 2021

What’s coming in Emily In Paris season 2?

The show’s creator Darren Star has been dropping hints about what’s to come for Emily since the release of season one.

And spoiler alert: it’s going to be complicated.

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

For example, he told Collider: “[Emily is going] to have a lot of complicated choices with a lot of the men in her life. Certainly with Gabriel, who’s been the primary relationship.

“But also her primary relationship is also with Camille, who she really became very good friends with…

“And I think Emily’s the kind of girl that would never want to betray a friend – so I think it’s given Emily a real moral dilemma.”

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.