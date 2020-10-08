Emily in Paris on Netflix follows ambitious twentysomething Emily Cooper as she starts an exciting new job in the French capital.

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy series stars Lily Collins in the title role and is available to watch now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series…

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘agree to star in Netflix reality series’

What is Emily in Paris on Netflix about?

Emily Cooper lands her dream job in Paris, when she is hired by a marketing firm to provide them with an American perspective on things.

Subsequently, American Emily embarks on a new adventure, while juggling work, friends and romance.

She doesn’t speak French, however, and manages to rub some of her colleagues up the wrong way.

So much so, that her job ends up on the line.

But she has plenty of fun along the way, and meets plenty of handsome men, too!

Who is in the cast of Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins stars as the titular heroine Emily Cooper.

French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu portrays Sylvie, Emily’s boss.

Ashley Park portrays Mindy Chen, who befriends Emily. Ashley is most famous for starring in Tales of the City and Nightcap.

French model and actor Lucas Bravo stars as love interest Gabriel – and has gained quite the fanbase for his good looks.

Emily in Paris follows the romantic tale of Emily and love interest Gabriel (Credit: Netflix)

What is Lily Collins known for?

Lily Collins, 31, is the daughter of singer, songwriter and musician Phil Collins.

She was born in Surrey to her famous dad and mum Jill Tavelman, but moved to Los Angeles when she was young.

Her first screen role was at the age of two in the BBC series Growing Pains.

She has had leading roles in romantic comedies such as Stuck in Love, The English Teacher and Love, Rosie.

Lily famously portrayed Fantine in the BBC mini-series adaptation of Les Misérables in 2018.

She also published her first book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, in 2017.

In the book, Lily talks openly about her battle with anorexia.

She announced her engagement to American film director and writer Charlie McDowell in September 2020.

Who is Lucas Bravo?

Lucas Bravo plays chef Gabriel in Emily in Paris, who catches the eye of single Emily.

In real life, Lucas is a 32-year-old French model and actor from Paris, France.

He was born in Nice, but moved around a lot during his youth because his dad was a football player whose career took them all over Europe.

Lucas has previously starred in French TV series Sous le Soleil de Saint-Tropez and Plus Belle la Vie.

He’s appeared in a few short films such as Relation Libre, Caprice and Beautiful Injuries.

He currently has over 355,000 followers on Instagram, and is reportedly single.

We want to swap places with Emily so bad right now (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a season two of Emily in Paris?

The creator of Emily in Paris is already putting plans in place for a second season.

Despite criticism of the show, Darren Star has told Oprah magazine that he is already working on ideas for a follow-up season.

He said: “In season two, Emily is going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city.

“She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

How many episodes are there of Emily in Paris?

There are 10 episodes of Emily in Paris.

The first sees her arriving in her new office in the French capital.

The season finale sees her prepare to say goodbye to an old friend, and face losing her job over a Fashion Week debacle.

Lucas Bravo as chef Gabriel in Emily in Paris (Credit: Netflix)

Why has Emily in Paris been criticised?

Emily in Paris has definitely divided critics.

The series, which was released on Netflix last week, was condemned by some reviewers, with one even calling it “dire”.

It has been accused of perpetuating “insulting” stereotypes about Parisians.

Critics aside, viewers seem to have taken to the series – embracing the beautiful city of Paris and the stunning cast!

Emily in Paris is currently available to watch on Netflix

Have you watched Emily in Paris? What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.