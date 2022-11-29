Emily Head has joined the cast of Whitstable Pearl as Mike’s new love interest Kat but many viewers will recognise her from Emmerdale.

The actress plays the outgoing and sunny Kat in the new series of the cosy crime.

The second series sees Pearl (Kerry Godliman) as a full-time detective with her restaurant business more on the side.

But with every case she takes on, Mike’s police investigations keep getting involved.

Will the pair butt heads or relight an old spark…

But where have you seen Emily Head before? And who is her famous father?

Everything you need to know here…

Emily Head plays Kat in Whitstable Pearl (Credit: AcornTV)

How old is Whitstable Pearl star Emily Head and where is she from?

Emily Head was born on December 15, 1988.

She is currently 33 years old.

She was born in London and grew up in the city.

Who is Emily Head’s famous dad?

Her dad is Anthony Head, who is best known for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

He also initially gained fame in the UK for fronting the Nescafé Gold Blend adverts from 1987 and 1992. Anthony starred as Tony, and actress Sharon Maughan played his partner Sharon.

What’s more, her sister, Daisy Head, is also an established actress.

She appeared in a previous series of The Syndicate and has also enjoyed roles in the likes of Guilt and Wrong Turn.

And her uncle is actor and singer Murray Head.

He’s best known for the hit song One Night in Bangkok.

So, Emily has plenty of famous family members to go around!

Emily with her father Anthony Head (Credit: SplashNews)

Emily Head in Whitstable Pearl: Why did she leave Emmerdale?

Actress Emily Head played Rebecca White in Emmerdale from 2016 to 2018.

She never gave her exact reason for leaving the soap, but her character left with Ross Barton following her brain injury and his acid attack.

They now live in Liverpool with Rebecca’s son whom she had with jailbird Robert Sugden.

Who did Emily Head play in The Inbetweeners?

Emily played Carli D’Amato on The Inbetweeners.

She was the unrequited (and rather shallow) love interest of Simon, who continually pined after her.

She appeared in the television series and also in the first Inbetweeners Movie.

What else has Emily Head been in?

Emily Head has some great roles outside of The Inbetweeners and Emmerdale too!

She recently starred in The Syndicate as Colette Andrews, a dog groomer from Newcastle who was known for being a bit prickly.

She starred in Doc Martin way back in 2007 as Poppy. It was the actress’s second acting role, and a great start for her career!

Emily played Cynthia in the 2011 movie William & Catherine: A Royal Romance, which told the story of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s relationship.

She’s also had guest star roles in Life and Doctors.

Emily as Rebecca White in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Where did Emily Head go to school?

Emily attended the prestigious The BRIT School in Croydon.

She had some pretty famous classmates including Katy B and Adele.

Does the Whitstable Pearl actress have a boyfriend?

Emily is in a relationship with her boyfriend Jarrod and they live together in London.

However, they’ve kept pretty private about their relationship.

Not much is known about Jarrod, and Emily stays off social media, so no clues there!

Emily with her actress sister Daisy (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Emily work for Pick For Britain?

Yes! During lockdown, she did reveal that both she and her boyfriend Jarrod signed up for ‘Pick For Britain’.

Here they spent weeks picking asparagus, often enduring 12-hour shifts out in the fields.

Writing for The Telegraph, she detailed: “We’d pick crates and crates full every day and picking doesn’t stop if it rains.

“We’d be out there in hail, torrential downpours and extreme heat. It was brutal. But we were surrounded by lovely countryside and there were days when I’d be weeding in the fields, overlooking the river in breezy sunshine and think ‘Yeah, there are worse places to be’.”

And while speaking to PlatformMagazine, she said she hopes her acting work will pick up again following lockdown.

She explained: “The world is going to look very different, and I don’t know what that will mean for my industry. Social distancing in film and TV will be difficult, because it will mean removing any intimate scenes, and theatre might not be the same.

“But I hope I get the chance to get back on stage or on a set again.”

What height is Whitstable Pearl star Emily Head?

According to the actress’s IMDb, she is 5’5″.

IMDb tends to be accurate for celeb heights, so we’re pretty sure that’s her correct height!

Emily Head on Whitstable Pearl: What is her net worth?

Lots of fans are wondering what Emily’s net worth is after all her great roles over the years!

Celebritynetworth.com is among other sites that calculate her net worth at $2 million, around £1.5 million pounds.

Although some sites estimate that she is worth over $8 million dollars, that’s around £6.6 million pounds!

Whatever it is, we’re sure Emily has built up a very nice fortune over the years!

Whitstable Pearl launches on November 28 on Acorn TV with episodes 1 and 2. Two new episodes will air every Monday through to December 12.

