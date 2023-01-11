Actress Emilia Fox returns as a real life crime solver in C4’s series In the Footsteps of Killers – but who is her partner in 2023?

Viewers know Emilia best for her role in Silent Witness, but this week she investigates true crime over fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know about Emilia’s real life family connections, and her famous ex-husband.

We also lift the lid on the second series of her true crime show.

Viewers can watch Emilia co-present In the Footsteps of Killers on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10pm on C4.

Of course, she is also currently playing Nikki Alexander in series 26 of Silent Witness.

Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson set up their own cold case unit in In the Footsteps of Killers (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Emilia Fox and how is she famous?

Emilia Fox is a British actress who has been on TV screens since her portrayal of Georgiana Darcy in Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

Her film debut was in Roman Polanski’s multi-award-winning film The Pianist.

TV viewers probably know her best for her role as Dr Nikki Alexander on BBC One drama Silent Witness.

She joined the cast in 2004 following the departure of Amanda Burton.

From 2019 to 2020, she appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with her actress mum Joanna David, and cousin Laurence Fox.

This week, she turns her hand to something totally different when she returns to investigate real life crimes in In the Footsteps of a Killer on Channel 4.

Emilia Fox partner 2023: What else has Emilia starred in?

Emilia has been acting for more than two decades.

Her roles have included that of Rebecca in the TV adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier book of the same name, and Clara in David Copperfield.

She also starred in Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) opposite her real-life fiancé Vic Reeves (although they never married).

Emilia has starred in multiple TV dramas including Marple, Merlin, The Wrong Mans and The Tunnel.

She played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2009.

She’s also appeared in Strangers, Delicious and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Her countless film roles include Dorian Grey, Cashback and Blithe Spirit.

More recently, she’s portrayed Sylvia Fox in Acorn Original TV series Signora Volpe.

Emilia Fox in character as Nikki Alexander, opposite Silent Witness co-star Jason Wong in series 24 of the hit drama (Credit: BBC One)

Emilia Fox starred as Sylvia Fox in Signora Volpe

In 2022, Emilia starred as Sylvia Fox in the three-part series Signora Volpe.

The Acorn Original also featured one of her Silent Witness co-stars Matteo Carlomagno, who played Matteo Vitale.

Emilia played Sylvia, a disillusioned British spy turned detective.

Viewers saw the character start a new life in the beautiful heart of Italy.

However, she soon found out that trouble follows her wherever she goes…

A far cry from her character in Silent Witness, Sylvia Fox was a swearing, karate-chopping, gun-wielding heroine.

Tara Fitzgerald also starred, as did DI Ray actor Jamie Bamber.

How old is Emilia Fox and where is she from?

Emilia Rose Elizabeth Fox was born on July 31 1974 in Hammersmith, London.

She is currently 48 years old.

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness, but who is her partner in 2023? (Credit: BBC One)

Who’s Emilia related to? Is Laurence Fox her brother?

Emilia is from a long line of famous actors, and has a large extended family of famous faces, too!

She’s the daughter of actors Edward Fox and Joanna David, with whom she appeared with in Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

Her younger brother Freddie Fox, also an actor, is known for The Pursuit of Love, The Crown and White House Farm.

She’s the niece of James Fox, and the cousin of controversial actor Laurence Fox.

Emilia Fox partner 2023: Who is Emilia Fox’s ex-husband?

Emilia was married to Chernobyl and Mad Men actor Jared Harris between 2005 and 2010.

They met in 2003 when they both starred in the ill-fated West End theatre production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

She recently revealed that she left husband Jared due to her depression, having suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks pregnant in 2007.

Emilia went on to find love with actor Jeremy Gilley, between 2009 and 2011 with whom she shares a daughter called Rose.

She dated chef Marco Pierre White from 2012 to 2016, and was engaged to talent agent Luc Chaudhary from 2019 to 2020.

Previously, Emilia was engaged to Vic Reeves whom she met when they were both starring in Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)

Does Emilia Fox have a partner in 2023?

Emilia is now very happy with her new partner Jonathan Stadlen, a television producer.

The pair have been dating since 2021, 16 months after Emilia’s split from fiancé Luc Chaudhary.

Divorced Jonathan is 45, just a few years younger than Emilia.

He owns a successful production company called Knickerbockerglory, responsible for recent Netflix hit An American Murder: The Family Next Door.

According to reports, Emilia told friends Jonathan is “the one”.

They met through mutual friends, and are said to be “besotted”.

In July 2021, Jonathan joined Emilia on a podcast about crime in lockdown.

They live together in West London.

Emilia recently told Good Housekeeping that her new partner makes her “heart dance” due to the “open and honest” communication they share.

Emilia Fox hosts In the Footsteps of Killers on Channel 4

Professor David Wilson and Emilia Fox return to front the second series of C4’s In the Footsteps of Killers, which looks at several unsolved murders.

In each episode, Silent Witness star Emilia and criminologist David Wilson reopen a cold case.

In the Footsteps of Killers uses the latest in forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on these troubling cases, looking for new leads the original investigation may have missed.

Travelling to the locations of the crime, Emilia and David will interview the witnesses, suspects and friends and family of the victims, and attempt to build a picture of what exactly happened.

Emilia Fox said of series 1: “I am delighted that Alaska and Channel 4 have given David and I the chance to explore and shed light on these fascinating unsolved cases.

“We will use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully bring new evidence to these true crime cases which have gone under the radar.”

The opening episode of series 1 saw Emilia and Professor David Wilson pair re-examine the 1996 disappearance of David Spencer and Patrick Warren.

Subsequent episodes saw them reexamine the murders of Rita Ellis, and Suzy Lamplugh.

Although some viewers accused the series of being in bad taste, it now returns for a second series.

In the Footsteps of Killers series 2 on Channel 4

Episode one of the second series sees Emilia Fox, criminologist Professor David Wilson and ex-detective Dr Graham Hill revisit the Templeton Woods Murders.

In March 1979, passers-by discovered the body of 18-year-old Carol Lannen just outside Dundee.

Her killer had strangled her to death.

Less than 12 months later, the body of 20-year-old Elizabeth McCabe was found in the same area, also killed in the same way.

David, Emilia and Graham investigate both cases and uncover some explosive new evidence that convinces them that they know who’s responsible…

Read more: OPINION: After 26 years, is it finally time for Silent Witness to be axed?

In the Footsteps of Killers returns on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10pm on Channel 4.

Are you a fan of Emilia Fox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.