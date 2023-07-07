Sobbing viewers all want to give Ellie Simmonds a hug as she breaks down in documentary search for her birth mother

Last night saw Ellie Simmonds‘ documentary air on ITV. It followed Ellie’s journey as she attempted to learn more about her birth mother and family.

However, some shocking revelations in the documentary left some ITV viewers in tears.

What happened in Ellie Simmonds’ documentary?

Last night saw Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family air on ITV. The documentary saw the Paralympian, 28, explore her disability, as well as go on a journey looking for her birth family.

Ellie was put up for adoption aged just 10 days old. During the filming of the emotional documentary, Ellie was devastated to learn that her mother had wanted her to die at birth.

Her mother’s shocking wish came after medics informed her that Ellie would be seen as “evil” and “stupid” because of her dwarfism.

Ellie Simmonds learns devastating truths

During the documentary, the Strictly star was handed the sheet of paper that medics had given her mother after her birth.

The sheet stated that those with dwarfism “tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre”.

The letter also read: “Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

Ellie was left stunned by the language used, especially as it was less than 30 years ago.

Fans in tears over Ellie’s revelations

Fans were left in tears over Ellie’s documentary last night. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the emotional programme.

“OMG how much do I want to give @EllieSimmonds1 a massive hug right now? Am in tears. X,” one viewer tweeted.

“Watching #elliesimmonds documentary & it is so heartbreaking. Also, the fact she was born in 1994 & the medical sheet her birth parents got about people with dwarfism. Like they are “stupid” and “evil” & would be in the circus. Truly disgusting,” another said.

“Ellie Simmonds, beautiful Angel, am totally sobbing,” a third then wrote.

“Watching Finding My Secret Family on ITV with Ellie Simmonds as she searches for her birth mother. I’m an emotional wreck,” another said.

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family is available on ITVX now.

