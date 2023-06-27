Strictly Come Dancing star and Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds has shared that she was adopted when she was three months old.

Last year, she began searching for her birth family after she found out she’d been put up for adoption at 10 days old. She found out that her mum wished she’d “died at birth” after doctors told her her daughter would be seen as “evil” and “stupid”.

However, Ellie wanted to find her. And, after they met again for the first time, the pair are still in touch.

In a new ITV documentary, as reported by The Mirror, the 28-year-old swimmer said: “Until now, it’s never emotionally affected me, it never made me feel rejected or ask why do my birth parents not want me. I’ve been so focussed on the future and never thought about it.”

Ellie has shared that she was adopted at three months old (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ellie Simmonds on finding her birth mother

Throughout her career, Ellie – who was born with achondroplasia – has often paid tribute to her parents. However, she never shared that they adopted her as a baby. When “questions started to bubble up”, Ellie went in search of more information on her birth parents. She began with the photos and documents her parents have kept. Later, she found her birth files with the help of a social worker.

I’m proud of my life and I love my family, and maybe that family just got a bit bigger.

She said: “One of the reasons for being given up for adoption is dwarfism and maybe it can be a factor of why my personality is like it is, because of that rejection at the start.”

Ellie agreed to meet her birth mother (Credit: Cover Images)

Shortly after her birth, the hospital confirmed that Ellie had achondroplasia. Her mother was given an information sheet that said: “Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

Ellie said: “Can you imagine reading that and thinking, that’s my child? In a way, I understand, when you don’t know anything about the disability and you get this. You’re going to be scared.”

Meeting her foster carer’s family

A report from a social worker stated that Ellie’s birth mother felt “very guilty”. According to the report, she wished either that she’d “had an abortion or that Ellie had died”. As a result, the Strictly star nearly called off the search. However, she decided to continue after meeting the family of her foster carer, who died last year.

But Ellie did meet her birth mother, as they spent nearly five hours together in a hotel. Ellie said: “It was amazing. I didn’t realise the time was passing by. It’s helped with finding out who I am, looking at someone who birthed me, the nature I’m from, it makes you a bit more whole. Questions I’ve carried for years have been answered. I’m proud of my life and I love my family, and maybe that family just got a bit bigger.”

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family airs on ITV1 on Thursday, July 6 at 9 pm.

