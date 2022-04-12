Gogglebox bosses have made a kind gesture to Ellie Warner as her boyfriend remains critically ill in hospital.

Ellie’s boyfriend, Nat, was injured in a hit and run last month. Ellie has been looking after him ever since.

Ellie has been absent from the show since Nat’s injury (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox bosses’ kind gesture for Ellie

Following Nat’s accident, Gogglebox bosses have made a kind gesture for Ellie’s’ benefit.

Yesterday it was reported that Ellie was set to miss the rest of the series to look after Nat following his horror accident.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

Now it’s emerged that Gogglebox bosses are going to pay the 31-year-old her full fee for the show, despite her having to cut her series short.

Bosses paid Ellie her full fee for the show – they didn’t want her or Izzi worrying about money.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Bosses paid Ellie her full fee for the show – they didn’t want her or Izzi worrying about money.

“Of course they’ve honoured the payments – they take duty of care very seriously on the show,” they added.

Ellie has barely left Nat’s side since his accident (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie to miss remainder of series

Yesterday (Monday, April 11) it was reported that Ellie wouldn’t be returning for the rest of this series of Gogglebox.

According to The Sun, Ellie will be missing the remainder of the series so that she can focus on looking after Nat.

A source close to Ellie said: “Ellie’s focus, 100%, is on Nat and supporting him in his recovery.

“She’s been told to take as much time off as she needs and it is very unlikely she will be returning during the current series. Producers have told her to take as long as she needs,” they continued.

The source then went on to say that Ellie has hardly left Nat’s side since he went to hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Warner (@ellie__warner)

What happened to Ellie’s boyfriend, Nat?

Last month, Ellie’s boyfriend, Nat, was seriously injured in a hit and run incident.

Nat was on his way home from the pub when he was hit by a white Seat Leon just after midnight on Friday, March 18.

He suffered extensive injuries from the accident, including a broken back, broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together? They’ve finally confirmed it all!

It was later revealed that Nat had initially been placed on life support after the accident.

As Ellie missed her third week in a row, her fans rushed to show her their support.

“@ellieandizzi Sending you positive thoughts and hope things are on the mend,” one tweeted her.

“@ellieandizzi hope your boyfriend gets better real soon,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.