Ellie and izzi Warner
TV

Ellie and Izzi Warner go for full-on glam on BAFTA red carpet as Ellie debuts purple hair

The girls look amazing!

By Laura Hannam

Gogglebox stars Ellie and Izzi Warner went for all-out glam as they attended the BAFTA TV Awards today (June 6).

Hairdresser Ellie, 28, took to the red carpet alongside her sister and chose the occasion to debut her gorgeous new locks.

She gave fans a sneak peace ahead of the ceremony, taking to social media to reveal she’s changed her green tinted blonde hair to a striking purple.

Izzi and Ellie Warner went for all-out glam at the BAFTA TV Awards (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

What did Ellie say about her new ‘do?

Addressing her Instagram followers, she said:  “Violet Beauregarde eat your heart out. New hair thanks to @tombhair.”

Read more: Lee from Gogglebox celebrates huge personal milestone

Clearly referencing the iconic character from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, her fans rushed to comment on how fab Ellie looks.

And her sister and Gogglebox co-star Izzi posted: “Purple reign.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers left unimpressed by Clare Balding

Fellow Gogglebox star and hairdresser, Daniel Lustig commented: “Loving the barnet.”

The Gogglebox Malone family wrote: “Love it!” and Stephen Webb echoed the sentiments.

One fan remarked: “Best colour yet love it.”

And another remarked: “Oh wow I love this Ellie, I’d love my hair like this. Stunning.”

A third user posted: “You look incredible Ellie your hair really suits you it’s beautiful.”

Ellie is based in Leeds, and runs her own hair salon.

Her professional hairdressing Instagram account has thousands of followers, and she appears to specialise in hair colouring.

What did Ellie and Izzi wear to the BAFTAs?

Rocking up on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, the girls looked gorgeous.

Ellie wore a pink maxi dress with metallic stars, while Izzi wore a silver and nude illusion dress that hugged her curves.

With their hair and make-up done for the occasion, the girls looked a world away from their Gogglebox personas.

Ellie Warner pink hair
Ellie has also experimented with pink hair in the past (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Izzi and Ellie join Gogglebox?

The sisters joined Gogglebox on Channel 4 back in 2015.

They quickly became popular with viewers due to their banter and down to earth sense of humour.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Harry latest news: Duke of Sussex 'loses HRH title at Princess Diana exhibition'
Prince Harry latest news: Duke ‘loses HRH title at Princess Diana exhibition’
holly Willoughby masked dancer: star dresses as a sponge
Holly Willoughby pokes fun at her Masked Dancer outfit and admits she came ‘dressed as a sponge’
Emma Bunton fears it could be too late for her to have any more children as she enters menopause transition stage
Emma Bunton in ‘race against time’ to have more children as menopause looms
Madeleine McCann news
Madeline McCann news: Psychic claims she’s ‘buried six miles from where she went missing’
Amanda holden husband
Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes attacked by cruel trolls over holiday date night
Gogglebox celebrity cast
Gogglebox celebrity cast: Clare Balding accused of ‘belittling’ her wife Alice Arnold by viewers