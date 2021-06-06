Gogglebox stars Ellie and Izzi Warner went for all-out glam as they attended the BAFTA TV Awards today (June 6).

Hairdresser Ellie, 28, took to the red carpet alongside her sister and chose the occasion to debut her gorgeous new locks.

She gave fans a sneak peace ahead of the ceremony, taking to social media to reveal she’s changed her green tinted blonde hair to a striking purple.

Izzi and Ellie Warner went for all-out glam at the BAFTA TV Awards (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

What did Ellie say about her new ‘do?

Addressing her Instagram followers, she said: “Violet Beauregarde eat your heart out. New hair thanks to @tombhair.”

Clearly referencing the iconic character from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, her fans rushed to comment on how fab Ellie looks.

And her sister and Gogglebox co-star Izzi posted: “Purple reign.”

Fellow Gogglebox star and hairdresser, Daniel Lustig commented: “Loving the barnet.”

The Gogglebox Malone family wrote: “Love it!” and Stephen Webb echoed the sentiments.

One fan remarked: “Best colour yet love it.”

And another remarked: “Oh wow I love this Ellie, I’d love my hair like this. Stunning.”

A third user posted: “You look incredible Ellie your hair really suits you it’s beautiful.”

Ellie is based in Leeds, and runs her own hair salon.

Her professional hairdressing Instagram account has thousands of followers, and she appears to specialise in hair colouring.

What did Ellie and Izzi wear to the BAFTAs?

Rocking up on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, the girls looked gorgeous.

Ellie wore a pink maxi dress with metallic stars, while Izzi wore a silver and nude illusion dress that hugged her curves.

With their hair and make-up done for the occasion, the girls looked a world away from their Gogglebox personas.

Ellie has also experimented with pink hair in the past (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Izzi and Ellie join Gogglebox?

The sisters joined Gogglebox on Channel 4 back in 2015.

They quickly became popular with viewers due to their banter and down to earth sense of humour.

