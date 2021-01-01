Izzy and Ellie Gogglebox
TV

Ellie and Izzi from Gogglebox melt fans’ hearts as they reveal new matching puppies

How cute are those puppies?

By Paul Hirons

Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner have captured the nation’s heart with their hilarious critiques of British telly.

Now, the siblings are at it again, this time taking to social media to delight fans.

Both sisters have revealed they got matching puppies over Christmas.

What did Ellie and Izzi from Gogglebox show?

The duo have almost 100,000 followers between them on Instagram, and their fans got to see some super-cute images.

Ellie, 28, was the first to take to Instagram to share an image of the adorable pooch.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner addresses speculation after fans question what was underneath her dressing gown

Pictured next to her new furry friend, Ellie captioned the image: “New year, new woof!

“Say hello to Morris the mini dachshund. Welcome to the mad house little man.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

Meanwhile, over in Izzi’s house, the 25-year-old also shared an image that made fans gasp.

Izzi, who gave birth to her second child in February 2020, showed a snap of the new arrival outside in the garden.

“Today we welcomed our second baby of 2020 – Fudge.

“Perfect end to what has been a not-so-perfect year. Wishing everyone a happy new year and a more sociable 2021!”

Izzy and Ellie Gogglebox get new puppies for Christmas
Fans loved the sisters’ new arrivals (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Ellie and Izzi’s fans react to the cuteness overload?

One fan gushed: “He’s adorable.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! Best dogs ever!!”

Aww is he Izzi’s dogs brother? So cute!

Someone else asked Ellie: “Aww is he Izzi’s dogs brother? So cute!”

Finally, one follower simply said: “Oh my. So cute!” followed by a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

Izzy and Ellie Gogglebox get new puppies for Christmas
Izzi (right) welcomed in another new arrival in 2020 (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Izzi’s other new arrival in 2020

This isn’t the first new arrival in Izzi’s household.

Leeds-based Izzi and partner Grant welcomed a child together back in February, 2020.

She took to Instagram to break the news, cradling her adorable new daughter.

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has fans asking how she achieved hair transformation

“So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose,” she said, “born on February 3 2020, 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.

“We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx.”

Izzi then took a break from the show during the first lockdown, to be replaced by Ellie’s boyfriend Nat.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Mark Eden death
Mark Eden: Coronation Street actor, who played Alan Bradley, dies aged 92
Kate Garraway husband latest
Kate Garraway latest: Husband Derek remains in hospital as fans comfort presenter after ‘calamitous’ Christmas
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez applauded for skipping family holiday
Paddy McGuinness and the BLM first during the NYE fireworks
BLM fist in fireworks display divides BBC New Year’s In viewers
Torvill and Dean Dancing On Thin Ice
Torvill and Dean Dancing On Thin Ice: Skating duo discuss ’emotional’ final performance
The Beast The Chase and Paul Sinha
The Beast supports The Chase co-star Paul Sinha as he warns trolls ahead of Beat The Chasers