Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner have captured the nation’s heart with their hilarious critiques of British telly.

Now, the siblings are at it again, this time taking to social media to delight fans.

Both sisters have revealed they got matching puppies over Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Warner (@ellie__warner)

What did Ellie and Izzi from Gogglebox show?

The duo have almost 100,000 followers between them on Instagram, and their fans got to see some super-cute images.

Ellie, 28, was the first to take to Instagram to share an image of the adorable pooch.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner addresses speculation after fans question what was underneath her dressing gown

Pictured next to her new furry friend, Ellie captioned the image: “New year, new woof!

“Say hello to Morris the mini dachshund. Welcome to the mad house little man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

Meanwhile, over in Izzi’s house, the 25-year-old also shared an image that made fans gasp.

Izzi, who gave birth to her second child in February 2020, showed a snap of the new arrival outside in the garden.

“Today we welcomed our second baby of 2020 – Fudge.

“Perfect end to what has been a not-so-perfect year. Wishing everyone a happy new year and a more sociable 2021!”

Fans loved the sisters’ new arrivals (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Ellie and Izzi’s fans react to the cuteness overload?

One fan gushed: “He’s adorable.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! Best dogs ever!!”

Aww is he Izzi’s dogs brother? So cute!

Someone else asked Ellie: “Aww is he Izzi’s dogs brother? So cute!”

Finally, one follower simply said: “Oh my. So cute!” followed by a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

Izzi (right) welcomed in another new arrival in 2020 (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Izzi’s other new arrival in 2020

This isn’t the first new arrival in Izzi’s household.

Leeds-based Izzi and partner Grant welcomed a child together back in February, 2020.

She took to Instagram to break the news, cradling her adorable new daughter.

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has fans asking how she achieved hair transformation

“So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose,” she said, “born on February 3 2020, 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.

“We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx.”

Izzi then took a break from the show during the first lockdown, to be replaced by Ellie’s boyfriend Nat.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.