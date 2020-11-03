Educating Greater Manchester starts tonight (Tuesday, November 3) at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

The first series was a huge hit and now the cameras are returning to the classroom up north.

One of the most realistic reality series out there, the show has won Baftas and Emmys for its heartwarming scenes.

Which school is featured in the show?

The series is returning once again to Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford.

What can we expect from this series?

This series was filmed pre-coronavirus back in 2018, with headteacher, Mr Povey, presiding over the school.

There’s trouble to begin with as a tip-off from a member of the public claims to have seen a pupil with a knife, which leads to a school-wide search to find the culprit.

The Year 7s are branded the naughtiest yet, and there’s an illegal trade of sweets, chocolate and drinks that needs to be stamped out.

Who are the children?

We get to catch up with some of the much-loved pupils from the last series.

This includes Nelson (main image), Vincent, who’s going into Year 10 and Katelyn, who is in Year 9.

Katelyn is desperate to become a midwife, but she gets in trouble when she keeps bunking off lessons.

Will she change her ways to get her dream career?

New pupil Jacob is sure to pull on the heartstrings, as he discusses his struggles with dyslexia.

The baby-faced boy says: “I don’t make a big deal out of it, like if I spelled something wrong, it’s not like I say, ‘Oh, it’s my dyslexia’ and I try getting help, I just try to do it better next time. I don’t put everything [down to] to my dyslexia.

“I can read a book, read a few pages then I’ll leave it for a bit. I’ve finished a book before, I finished my first book in Year 6. I can get through it on my own.”

We’re all rooting for you, Jacob!

Educating Greater Manchester starts on Tuesday, November 3 at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

