Educating Greater Manchester: Why was Mr Povey suspended?

Educating Greater Manchester returns to our screens tonight, as we rejoin the staff and the students of Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford.

We will see headteacher Drew Povey once again aiming to lead the once-struggling school into further success.

However, since the second series of the documentary was filmed – pre-coronavirus, in 2018 – the school has been making headlines for different reasons.

Mr Povey – headteacher (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Mr Povey still teaching at the school?

The first series of Educating Greater Manchester aired on Channel 4 in 2017 and was a hit.

Mr Povey was an inspirational figure who had helped transform the school since arriving there in 2010.

However, in late 2018, Mr Povey was suspended.

At the time, The Manchester Evening News reported that this was due to ‘student coding’ at the school, the process by which pupils’ status and development is recorded.

It added: “It is alleged that records of progress of some students at Harrop Fold High School in Little Hulton had been enhanced.”

Mr Povey vowed to clear his name, and said that the allegations were “unfair”. He later added that he was the victim of a ‘personal vendetta’.

He subsequently resigned from his position, to the great sadness of the community.

Despite this, The M.E.N. also revealed that Mr Povey raised over £100,000 for the school last year.

He earned the cash through leadership talks and sales of his book Educating Drew.

Some of the money was used to reduce the school’s debt to Salford Council, leading to a reduction from £3m to £1.5m.

At the time of writing over 1500 people have signed a petition calling for him to be reinstated.

Will he feature in the series?

A lot of the drama was going on behind the scenes, so viewers will still get to see the headteacher work his magic.

In episode one, Mr Povey searches bags after a member of the public claims to have seen a pupil with a knife.

A source told Tes, Drew Povey has “really mixed feelings about the series going out”.

“It’s really great to see the kids’ stories but on a personal level it’s quite harrowing having to revisit what was a really difficult time,” they said.

What did Channel 4 say about the controversy?

Despite the controversy, the broadcaster felt it was important to air the series.

Speaking today, Channel 4 said: “Now there is enough clarity for us to be able to broadcast the series.”

The rep told Tes: “We want to allow the children that we spent time with to have their stories told. These programmes were filmed in 2018 and are accurate and fair.”

Educating Greater Manchester starts on Tuesday, November 3 at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

