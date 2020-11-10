Educating Greater Manchester continues tonight, catching up with the staff and the students of Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford but will we find out why Mr Povey was suspended?

In the early stages of the first episode last Tuesday, viewers learned about beloved headteacher Drew’s suspension.

Mr Povey was suspended, viewers discovered last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Why was Mr Povey suspended?

The first series of Educating Greater Manchester aired on Channel 4 in 2017.

Mr Povey was an inspirational figure who had helped transform the school since arriving there in 2010.

The headteacher learned of his suspension in late 2018.

At the time, The Manchester Evening News reported that this was due to ‘student coding’ at the school, the process by which pupils’ status and development is recorded.

It added: “It is alleged that records of progress of some students at Harrop Fold High School in Little Hulton had been enhanced.”

Read more: Four In A Bed: Viewers fume over contestant’s baked beans complaint

Mr Povey vowed to clear his name, calling the allegations “unfair”. He later added that he was the victim of a ‘personal vendetta’.

Where is Mr Povey now?

He subsequently resigned from his position, to the great sadness of the community.

Despite this, The M.E.N. also revealed that Mr Povey raised over £100,000 for the school last year.

He earned the cash through leadership talks and sales of his book Educating Drew.

Some of the money reduced the school’s debt to Salford Council, leading to a reduction from £3m to £1.5m.

At the time of writing over 1500 people have signed a petition calling for him to return.

He is now working as a consultant within various industries.

Will he feature in the whole series?

A lot of the drama was going on behind the scenes, so viewers will still get to see the headteacher working his magic.

A source told Tes, Drew Povey has “really mixed feelings about the series going out”.

“It’s really great to see the kids’ stories but on a personal level it’s quite harrowing having to revisit what was a really difficult time,” they said.

What did Channel 4 say about the controversy?

Despite the controversy, the broadcaster felt it was important to air the series.

Speaking today, Channel 4 said: “Now there is enough clarity for us to be able to broadcast the series.”

The rep told Tes: “We want to allow the children that we spent time with to have their stories told. These programmes were filmed in 2018 and are accurate and fair.”

Read more: When is the Channel 4 documentary on and which school is featured?

What happens in tonight’s episode?

There’s a an election for head girl and boy. Melody wants to boost her confidence and Holly wants to help as many students as she can.

Some students learn about parenthood by taking care of screaming fake babies.

And Mr Povey cuts a student’s earphones in half to discourage pupils from wearing them.

“I’ve just cut a pair of headphones and I’ll do it again!” he shouted as he wandered the corridors.

Educating Greater Manchester continues every Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

Which series of Educating… is your favourite? Join in the conversation on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.