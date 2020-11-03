Educating Greater Manchester pupil Jacob made his teacher’s jaw drop in tonight’s opening episode as he asked what the Spanish word ‘buta’ means in English.

The cheeky Year 7 pupil giggled as he knew he’d used a swear word in front of all his class at Harrop Fold School in Salford.

Pupil Jacob in Educating Greater Manchester will become a series favourite (Credit: Channel 4)

What does Spanish word ‘buta’ mean in Spanish?

Jacob looked angel-faced as he posed the question, but when he said the word buta he meant ‘puta’ which is indeed very naughty. As well as meaning ‘prostitute’ it is also used as the equivalent of a very rude ‘God damn’!

So not something you want a roomful of 11-year-olds learning.

But while the teacher didn’t see the funny side, viewers will fall in love with Jacob as he also reveals his sensitive and vulnerable side as well as a charming sense of humour.

There are many layers to young Jacob (Credit: Channel 4)

Educating Greater Manchester: Jacob reveals dyslexia struggle

Later in the episode tonight Jacob opens up about his battle with dyslexia.

The Year 7 pupil says he doesn’t want people to think he is dumb because of the condition.

I can read a book, I read a few pages and then leave it for a bit and get back to it.

And he admits he has only just started to improve his reading skills, but vows to overcome his struggles by himself.

He struggles to pay attention in an English class, his worst subject, and he puts his head on the desk and sings to himself as his teacher tells him off.

Speaking directly to camera later, Jacob explains: “I don’t like people thinking I’m dumb. I try and get on with it but I have got dyslexia.

“I don’t make a big deal out of it when I’ve spelt something wrong… don’t say it’s just because of my dyslexia and all that.

“I have been offered these reading pens and all that but I don’t really want the help.

“I can get through it on my own.”

Has Educating Greater Manchester been on before?

It sure has! The first series, set at the same school, aired in 2017. This second series was actually filmed back in 2018 but complications led to the delayed broadcast.

