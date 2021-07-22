Eat Well for Less?: Why is Gregg Wallace leaving the show and what else is he up to?

Gregg Wallace is back on our screens this evening in Eat Well for Less?.

But it’s the last chance for viewers to catch the MasterChef star helping families budget better, because when the new series begins later this year, it’ll be with new presenter Jordan Banjo.

So who is Gregg Wallace, why did he leave Eat Well for Less?, and what is he going to do next?

Who is Gregg Wallace?

Gregg was born in Peckham, London on October 17, 1964, so he is 56 years old.

The presenter left school at 15 and began working as a warehouseman at Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market.

In 2010, he opened the restaurant Wallace & Co in Putney, where he served as one of the directors.

Meanwhile, two years later, the media personality opened Gregg’s Bar & Grill in a joint venture with the Bermondsey Square Hotel.

However, in 2014, both of his restaurants closed, after reportedly suffering financial difficulties.

Gregg’s big break

Greengrocer Gregg started his media career when he presented Veg Talk on Radio Four, then moved into television. He was the original presenter of Saturday Kitchen in 2003, and presented shows for the Discovery Channel and The Food Channel.

In 2005, he became a judge and presenter on MasterChef, alongside John Torode, winning viewers over with his enthusiastic shouts and his love of puddings.

Since then, Gregg’s been busy. He’s appeared on shows including The Money Programme, and Time Commanders. He’s also been on Room 101, Just the Two of Us, and in 2014 he competed in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Aliona Vilani.

Who is Gregg married to?

Gregg has been married four times. He met wife Anne-Marie in 2013 on Twitter. She is 22 years younger than her husband.

They tied the knot in 2016.

The loved-up couple welcomed a son Sid, who is almost two years old, in 2019.

In addition, Gregg also has children Tom and Libby from his second marriage, to ex-wife Denise.

Gregg and Eat Well for Less

Gregg has presented Eat Well for Less alongside co-star Chris Bavin since 2013. But at the beginning of 2021, he announced he was stepping down, saying he was handing over the “knife and fork to someone else to continue helping people eat well”.

Jordan Banjo is the new presenter of the show along with Chris Bavin.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is joining sister programme Shop Well for Less alongside Melanie Sykes.

The four presenters will unite for a new show, Shop Well for the Planet.

Gregg made the decision to quit, because his popularity has continued to soar and he’s just too busy!

He’s still presenting MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef with John Torode, as well as taking charge of MasterChef: The Professionals.

He’s also fronted South Africa with Gregg Wallace on ITV, and Inside the Factory on BBC Two and looking forward to taking new opportunities as they come up.

Gregg’s fitness drive

After a warning from his doctor, food-lover Gregg lost four stone and became a fitness fanatic. He’s presented a segment about exercise and health on The Jeremy Vine Show and has launched his own fitness app.

We don’t know where he finds the time!

