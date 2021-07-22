Eat Well For Less?: Is Chris Bavin married and does he have children?

Chris Bavin is back on our screens this evening in Eat Well For Less? on BBC One.

But it’s all change for the presenter and former businessman because co-presenter Gregg Wallace will be leaving the show after this series.

But luckily for fans of Chris’ laid-back presenting style, the award-winning entrepreneur is planning to stick around and he’ll even be appearing on our screens more in a new venture called Shop Well For The Planet?

Chris presents Eat Well for Less alongside Gregg (Credit: BBC)

So who is Chris Bavin and how did he go from retailer to TV star?

What was Chris Bavin’s business?

In 2009, Chris Bavin and his wife Millie opened up their own shop in Surrey.

Called The Naked Grocer, it sold produce from their farm.

It won National Independent Retailer Of The Year two years in a row, but the couple closed the shop in 2015.

They decided to focus on selling produce and supplying delivery boxes from their farm.

Chris and Gregg on Eat Well for Less (Credit: Photographer: Production/BBC)

How did Chris Bavin get his big TV break?

Chris got the chance to prove himself on the telly when a researcher from RDF Television called him out of the blue.

This led to a co-presenting job with fellow food importer Gregg Wallace on BBC One’s Eat Well For Less?

Chris has also presented Food: Truth Or Scare with Gloria Hunniford, and Tomorrow’s Food, with Dara O Briain, Angela Hartnett and Dr Shini Somara.

About his meteoric rise to fame, Chris said: “It was never something that crossed my mind, being on TV.

“I was selling fruits and vegetables from all over the world before I was spotted by a company, and asked to appear on television.

“We met up a couple of times, made a pilot, got commissioned by the BBC since they like it, and the rest is history.”

He also presents Wanted: A Simple Life on BBC One.

Chris Bavin also presents Wanted: A Simple Life (Credit: BBC/iPlayer)

Is Chris Bavin married?

Chris married former fashion buyer and TV costume designer Millie in 2011.

Together they have three children.

Chris has spoken about the importance of food and family before.

He said: “My own two boys, I’ve got them growing things in the garden, spend time cooking with me, and it’s just so important to pass down all these lessons from generation to generation and show them what it’s all about.”

Will he back presenting Eat Well for Less?

Earlier this year, Gregg Wallace quit his presenting role on Eat Well For Less?

He said in a statement: “I’ve loved working on the series with Chris but now it’s time to hand over the knife and fork to someone else to continue helping people eat well.”

Chris will join Melanie Sykes, Joanna Page and Jordan Banjo on Shop Well For The Planet? (Credit: RDF Television West/Kieron McCarron)

Unfortunately, work commitments forced Gregg to quit the show but Chris is staying put. In fact, we’re going to be seeing more of him!

Jordan Banjo is the new presenter of Eat Well for Less? along with Chris.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is joining sister programme Shop Well for Less? alongside Melanie Sykes. And the four presenters will unite for a new show, Shop Well for the Planet?

