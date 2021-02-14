EastEnders actor Jake Wood has been using lockdown to get himself into serious shape.

The 48-year-old star plays Max Branning in the long-running BBC soap.

However, with plans to leave imminently, the actor’s been turning his attention to getting a six-pack.

Jake Wood strips off on Instagram

In a picture on Instagram, a shirtless Jake stared directly into the camera while showing off his gym fit body.

“Looking good Jakey!” said one fan.

“It’s like looking into a mirror,” joked a second.

“Seriously impressed!” said a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Totally FIRE!”

Jake has quit EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Jake says goodbye to Albert Square

In a video shared on his Instagram in December, Jake bid EastEnders a fond farewell.

He told his followers: “Morning everyone, how are we all? Hope you’re well.

“A rather wet and grey day, bit of a strange day for me this, it’s my last day on set. Last day filming EastEnders after fifteen years of playing Max Branning.

“Yeah I’ll miss the place. It’s the people really for me. I’ve met some amazing people, made some amazing friends and just had an incredible, life-changing experience.”

“So yeah, there we go. Thank you to everyone for all your messages of support and love, I’ve really appreciated all of that and yeah, who knows what the future brings.

“But today, we say goodbye to Max Branning. A bit of a sad day, but I just wanted to share this with you.”

Jake captioned sad post: “That’s a wrap. After 15 years on Albert Square it’s finally time to say goodbye to Max Branning today. I will miss EastEnders and the people here so much. Thanks to everyone for all your support.”

Jake’s last scenes will air this year (Credit: BBC)

What have Jake’s co-stars said about him leaving?

EastEnders icon Lacey Turner paid tribute to her co-star in December.

Lacey has played Max’s on-off lover Stacey for 15 years, so they’ve filmed hundreds of scenes together over the years.

The award-winning star said on Instagram: “@MrJakeWood Thank you for some of the best memories over the past 15 years!

“It was an honour to watch the master at work! I will miss you my friend. Until I see you again [peace] out.”

