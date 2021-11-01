EastEnders on BBC One: Why did Sean Slater return to Walford and will he be back again?

EastEnders fans got a huge surprise this week, when Sean Slater made a return to Albert Square.

On Monday night (November 01 2021), the reformed bad boy made an unexpected appearance in Walford.

But why did he come back and will he turn up again in the future?

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Rob Kazinsky as Sean Slater in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

Why did Sean Slater return to EastEnders?

Sean Slater made an unexpected appearance in scenes that aired tonight on BBC One.

On Monday November 01 2021, the popular character came back to visit his mum Jean and sister Stacey.

But why?

His aim was to try and persuade Stacey’s new wife Eve to leave her alone.

Sean returned to the Square to persuade Eve to leave, after getting a worrying call from his mum Jean.

But, when Stacey informed him that they need Eve’s help to deal with Suki, Sean realised that Eve may not be the person Jean thinks she is…

Sean changed his opinion on Eve, but by then Eve was nowhere to be found.

Is Sean Slater staying for good?

Robert Kazinsky made a one-off surprise appearance on EastEnders tonight as Sean Slater.

A BBC spokesperson told us that sadly, it was just a fleeting return.

There are no more plans for Rob to return as Sean Slater in the future.

Sean Slater made a one-off, surprise return to EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

When was Sean Slater last in Walford?

It’s been two years since Sean Slater last appeared in EastEnders.

He returned in 2019 for an explosive storyline surrounding his mental health.

Fans of EastEnders were “devastated” that Sean left Albert Square after just a few days.

After taking Roxy’s daughter Amy from school, he brought the school girl back to her dad Jack and discovered that his ex-wife had died two years ago.

After finding out the truth, it soon became apparent that Sean was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

When did Rob Kazinsky join EastEnders as Sean Slater?

Sean Slater crashed into Walford in 2006 as the big new signing with Rob at the helm.

He stayed with the show for three years – eventually bowing out in 2009.

A decade later Rob reprised his role for a series of special episodes focusing on mental health.

The storyline saw his character Sean consider taking his own life.

However his mum Jean managed to work out what he had planned and put a stop to it.

Sean then left Walford to enter a mental health facility and get the help he needs.

He has been mentioned sparingly over the last two years, most recently when Jean went to visit him in September.

Sean Slater and Jack Branning didn’t see eye to eye in 2019 (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Sean Slater and what has he been doing since 2019?

Actor Rob Kazinsky has played Sean Slater on and off since 2006.

Rob currently lives in Hollywood where he’s had a varied career starring in dramas like True Blood and movies like Captain Marvel.

Since his last appearance in the BBC soap, Rob has filmed upcoming film The Gray Man opposite Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The movie is about a CIA operative-turned-assassin who looks to evade mysterious forces as he tries to save the lives of the daughters who don’t know he exists.

He will also portray Henry in the small budget film Big America.

EastEnders continues on Tuesday November 02 2021 at 7:30pm on BBC One.

