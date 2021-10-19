EastEnders star Max Bowden has confirmed his new girlfriend after suffering a year of heartache.

The actor, 26, shared a picture of blonde girlfriend Roisin Buckle, 36, on his Instagram page.

The happy news follows a tough year for Max, who has suffered a string of heartbreaking events.

Max confirmed his new romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long has he been dating Roisin?

Max and Roisin are believed to have been together for around six months.

Little is known about his new girlfriend though.

She keeps her social media accounts private and has only been pictured twice on Max’s Instagram.

He shared a picture of her wearing sunglasses and enjoying a drink as well as a picture of them together.

The MailOnline quoted a source as saying: “Roisin has been a great comfort to Max, who’s suffered a lot of heartbreak recently, with the loss of a close friend in June, and then devastatingly his best friend last month.

“They have been together since May.”

Is this Max Bowden’s girlfriend? (Credit: Instagram Story)

What has happened in Max Bowden’s life?

Max has been faced with the devastating loss of three people very close to him in a very short time.

He lost his grandfather back in September 2020.

I am so grateful that I got to call you my best friend.

This September Max paid tribute to his best friend of 15 years, Maxwell Alexander Grey Thompson.

In a moving message on his Instagram, Max wrote: “Thank you for being my best friend for 15 years, for walking every avenue with me, entering into battle with me every time, lighting up my every minute of every day, and for loving me like you did.

“I will never have a better friend, and I will never love a man so much in my life.

“You were my soulmate, my rock, my ride or die, my everything – and I am so grateful that I got to call you my best friend.”

Months earlier, in June, Max said that his ‘heart is in bits’ after the death of his friend Luke Goodings.

And in February, Max’s friend and celebrity agent Terry Mills passed away after contracting Covid-19 in Mexico and falling into a coma.

Cancer survivor Terry, 38, originally from Devon, caught Covid-19 during a business trip to Cancun which later developed into pneumonia.

Max at an awards ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who was Max dating before?

Max, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, was previously dating Danielle McCarney.

Danielle was a runner on the show and the pair were together for two years.

They announced their split in February this year.

During their time together Max told his Instagram followers how Danielle was “the most beautiful woman on the planet”.

