EastEnders viewers praised Dani Dyer as she made her much-anticipated cameo last night and they have pleaded for her to be on the soap permanently.

Mum-of-one Dani, 24, made her return to acting after a string of appearances on reality series (not to mention a certain soap detergent advert).

And fans couldn’t get enough of her.

Dani played taxi driver Jeanette (Credit: BBC)

Who did Dani Dyer play in EastEnders?

Dani showed up as taxi driver Jeanette, who picked up Mick Carter (played by real-life dad Danny Dyer) from Albert Square.

He was on the way to hospital to check his wife Linda’s pregnancy scan.

He opened the conversation by saying, “thank you so much, you are literally my guardian angel” and drove off towards off to the hospital.

However, when Jeanette went into labour herself, Mick was forced to jump into the driver’s seat to take her to there himself.

And in touching scenes, he talked her through breathing exercises at the hospital as her contractions began.

How did fans react to Dani’s performance?

The father-and-daughter scenes touched fans of the soap who quickly took to Twitter to shower praise on Dani for her performance.

Not only that, they begged her to stay on the Square and be a permanent character.

One gushed: “#EastEnders To end my review tonight I just have to congratulate @Dani_MasDyer for her amazing cameo.

Mick had to guide Jeanette through her ordeal (Credit: BBC)

“I loved the chemistry between both Mick and [Jeanette] on screen and Dani’s one liners were brilliant. I really hope that she returns to the show very soon. Well done Dani xx.”

Another said: “I didn’t hold out for too much hope that @Dani_MasDyer would be very good, but I’m glad I was proven wrong!

“I enjoyed those scenes in #EastEnders tonight, @bbceastenders make her a regular???”

“Oh I’m loving the fact Dani has come into EastEnders,” another wrote. “Please let her stay!!!”

Could Dani return for more episodes? (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Dani broke the news?

When it was first announced that Dani was to appear in the soap, the news divided opinion.

One fan said: “I have no issue with it. She’s also a decent actress.”

However, another said: “If her cameo is as annoying as her bloody ‘perf with surf’ advert then I think I will give the episode a miss.”