EastEnders actress joins Love Island for Casa Amor bombshell twist

Love Island is getting another semi-famous face tonight when a former EastEnders star joins Casa Amor.

With Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma already in the villa and Ronan Keating‘s son Jack making his debut tonight, there’s been a lot of familiar faces.

Former EastEnders star Summer Botwe is a Casa Amor bombshell in Love Island (Credit: ITV)

And there’s going to be one more when Summer Botwe arrives.

She will be one of a host of new girls who will arrive in the main villa tonight.

Part of the Casa Amor bombshell twist, the girls will replace the current crop of ladies in the main villa.

And for the first time in three years, the boys will stay put – leaving the original girls to move into Casa Amor.

Summer’s dad is an award winning Garage MC and DJ – and she’s followed in his footsteps.

She has told how she joined her dad when he appeared on an episode of EastEnders.

Love Island star’s secret past on EastEnders revealed

“My dad is a garage MC and DJ – MC CKP,” she explained.

“And I was an extra in EastEnders when I was younger. I was in a scene with my dad and Stacey, played by Lacey Turner.”

And just like in EastEnders – Summer wants to bring the drama.

She has revealed how she’s got her eye on one man in particular – despite him being happily coupled up.

Casa Amor returns to Love Island tonight (Credit: ITV)

Summer wants to tempt Love Island star Dami away from partner Indiyah.

She said: “I feel like I might end up bringing some drama because I do want to go full force with Dami.

“But I’m definitely just bringing fun and good vibes for sure.”

“Dami is someone that I definitely feel like I have my eye on and definitely want to pursue the most out of all the boys.

“His dress sense is really good, he’s funny, he’s just like an allrounder completely.

“Everyone loves him and he’s like their go-to and I love that about a person. His vibes are immaculate and I’m drawn to that.”

