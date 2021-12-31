Netflix movie Don’t Look Up is winning rave reviews, and stars former EastEnders star Himesh Patel.

He appears alongside Hollywood royalty like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

But who did Himesh play in EastEnders and what has he appeared in since leaving Albert Square.

Himesh has become a star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Don’t Look Up star Himesh Patel?

Himesh, 31, appeared in the BBC One soap from 2007 to 2016.

Then only 16 and just about to finish his GCSE exams, aspiring actor Himesh received a call from an agency telling him he had won an audition for EastEnders.

Landing the role of Tamwar Masood, he appeared in the soap for almost a decade.

Himesh as Tamwar in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Tamwar Masood in EastEnders?

During his time on the Square, Tamwar had his fair share of dramatic storylines.

With a nerdy exterior and a dry wit, Tamwar became a favourite with viewers.

Becoming co-owner of restaurant Argee Bahjee, sensible Tamwar was soon in conflict with his not-so-sensible brother, Syed, and sister, Shabnam.

Tamwar also troubles with his dad, Masood, and the two came to blows after he went off the rails.

When it comes to his love life, Tam had a relationship with Alice Branning but soon grew close to Maddy Hill.

Now Market Inspector, his relationship with Nancy blossoms, but after she begins to suffer from seizures, Mick and Linda ban him from seeing their daughter.

However, thanks to some money from Masood, they decide to leave the Square together.

And, in 2019, Tam calls Mick to tell him that he and Nancy are engaged. This year, Nancy returned to Walford and informed her family that she and Tam had divorced.

How did fans react to Himesh in Don’t Look Up?

Let’s wind things back to Don’t Look Up.

Fans were thrilled to see a former EastEnders star mixing it with the great and the good in the film.

One said on Twitter: “Omg Himesh Patel popping up everywhere in big movies now – little Tamwar Masood how proud @bbceastenders must be!! #DontLookUp.”

Another gushed: “Himesh Patel aka Tamwar from Eastenders has really done well for himself.

“Gone from being in Eastenders to acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a star-studded movie. You love to see it.”

A third wrote: “Have to give Himesh Patel some respect in #DontLookUp as well man came from EastEnders to working with some of the top directors and actors in the industry give that man his flowers.”

Himesh in Yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

What else has Himesh starred in?

It’s not just Don’t Look Up Himesh has starred in since he left EastEnders.

In fact, his career has gone from strength to strength.

When it comes to TV, he’s starred in BBC series The Luminaries, sci-fi drama Station Eleven and alongside Hugh Laurie in sci-fi comedy, Avenue 5.

When it comes to the big screen, Himesh has landed plum roles.

He starred alongside Lily James in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, and then with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in The Aeronauts.

Himesh has also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller Tenet.