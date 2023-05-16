When Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford left This Morning it was one of the show’s darkest days.

The husband-and-wife duo were hugely popular presenters of the Friday show, with many fans stating they preferred them to Monday to Thursday hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

While Ruth has remained at ITV on Loose Women, and even returned to present This Morning with Rylan Clark, Eamonn skipped off to GB News after his “axe”. And he has been VERY vocal about how he was allegedly treated by ITV – and his thoughts about the current This Morning hosts.

So now, with speculation that Phil and Holly’s partnership is on its last legs, will ITV do the right thing and go grovelling to Eamonn and Ruth and invite them back to front the show? There’s no doubt they’d boost ratings, but I’m not entirely sure ITV deserves the TV legends.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were hugely popular hosts of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth need to turn down a This Morning return if ITV comes grovelling

If Holly and Phil do end up leaving This Morning, either by axe or stepping aside, I’m sure fans would be ecstatic to have the married couple back on our screens.

However, bitter old hag that I am, I’m very much for cutting off your nose to spite your face. I’m happy to admit I hold a grudge. I didn’t like what I read in the papers about how ITV allegedly treated two of its most popular, long-standing presenters. So should any offer come their way, Eamonn and Ruth should tell ITV to stick it.

I’m not sure ITV deserves them – or the ratings they would inevitably bring.

Cast your minds back to December 2020 and their last show. There was an outpouring of support – and tears – from fans of the popular couple. As well as that, there have long been calls for ITV to reinstate them. And noise is building once more amid the current furore. So the fans would love it. But is it right for Eamonn and Ruth?

While I could see Ruth perhaps being up for it, I reckon Eamonn’s of the same mind as me – it’s time to teach ITV a lesson in loyalty.

There has been increasing noise about Holly and Phil’s partnership (Credit: ITV)

Time to teach ITV a lesson

Eamonn previously claimed the broadcaster “told lies” about his departure from the show. Back in June 2022 he alleged: “To tell lies, that I left them to go to GB News… I didn’t – they left me. Let’s get it straight. They left me.”

This week he’s hit out at “actors” Holly and Phil. He went on to add: “The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

In my mind, Eamonn and Ruth would without a doubt save This Morning if they were to return. But after how Eamonn claims they were treated, I’m not sure ITV deserves them – or the ratings they would inevitably bring.

Read more: These tweets about Phil and Holly’s performance are just as awkward as watching them

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.