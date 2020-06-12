Eamonn Holmes worries he has four years left to live after his dad died aged 64

TV's Eamonn Holmes has revealed he fears he has just four years left to live after his dad Leonard suddenly passed from a heart attack aged 64.

The 60-year-old This Morning star admitted his concerns have worried his wife Ruth Langsford in recent years.

Eamonn Holmes worries he'll die aged 64 like his dad Leonard (Credit: Splash)

Speaking on The Journey podcast, he said: "My father was dead at 64. He died of a heart attack. That gives me four years.

"Ruth says, 'Don’t talk like that,' but you do think like that."

No slowing down

Eamonn later revealed he still has dreams he'd like to pursue, despite his longstanding TV career.

The star added: "There’s projects that I crave and I’ve got interests in lots of things.

This is my Dad who died suddenly 29 years ago. I never got to say Goodbye. New technology means we can bring someone who has passed away back into our lives via Virtual Reality. If you put on VR Goggles, who would you want to see, to touch, to hear again if you could, and why? pic.twitter.com/LvvaKnz0y1 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 12, 2020

"I’m not a superhuman. But I have a ­positivity, a lust for life. I don’t feel that I want to slow up.”

Eamonn's admission comes one week after the host shared his disappointment over the "idiotic and cruel" editing on the celebrity version of Gogglebox.

What happened on Gogglebox?

On the Channel 4 show, Eamonn and his wife Ruth, 60, were watching BBC show Ambulance.

Eamonn then told a jokey story where he commended his own driving. However, he later tweeted that he'd actually told the story of his own father, who died in similar circumstances, but says it was edited out.

The presenter admitted his concerns worry wife Ruth (Credit: Splash)

In a scathing series of tweets to Gogglebox and the production company behind it, Studio Lambert, Eamonn wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints, I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR.

"Idiotic and cruel edit."

After revealing his hurt on social media, Gogglebox issued an apology to Eamonn over what happened.

They informed followers on Twitter: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode.

The TV star spoke about his father on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

"We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story. We have taken the decision to edit the episode for all future repeats and All4.

"We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

Eamonn responded to the show's apology and said he was ready to "move on".

