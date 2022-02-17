Eamonn Holmes was supported by his wife Ruth Langsford as he appeared alongside a new co-host on GB News.

The 62-year-old presenter usually hosts the channel’s breakfast show with Isabel Webster each week.

However, Eamonn was joined by Angela Rippon on the show today (February 17).

Eamonn Holmes hosted GB News alongside Angela Rippon (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

The 77-year-old journalist is best known for being the first woman to read the BBC national television news.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Eamonn shared: “Not Eamonn & Isabel today… for one day only Eamonn & Angela!

“An honour to share the @GBNEWS Breakfast studio with a broadcasting legend.

“Hope you can tune in.”

The host also shared a shot of himself and Angela behind the GB News desk.

But while Eamonn appeared in the studio, wife Ruth tuned in from the comfort of their home.

Ruth gave her seal of approval over Eamonn’s co-star (Credit: Instagram Story/Ruth Langsford)

Eamonn Holmes supported by wife Ruth Langsford

Ruth took to Instagram Stories to give her seal of approval over Eamonn’s new co-host.

Alongside a shot of Angela and Eamonn on the show, she added: “While @isabelwestertv is away the cat will play…

“@eamonnholmes has brought a new partner in… the broadcasting legend Angela Rippon.”

In addition, Ruth also included clapping hand stickers.

And it didn’t take long for GB News viewers to give their opinion on Eamonn and Angela’s partnership.

Not Eamonn & Isabel today ….. For one day only Eamonn & Angela ! An Honour to share the @GBNEWS Breakfast studio with a Broadcasting Legend. Hope you can tune in . 😊 pic.twitter.com/Kb5e3W3YAS — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) February 17, 2022

GB News viewers praise Eamonn and Angela

On Twitter, one said: “Great seeing Angela today such a great broadcaster and looking as lovely as usual. Great pairing Eamonn! Hope we see more of her? Liking Isabel also!”

A second shared: “Loving Angela being on the show today! She hasn’t aged a bit, very elegant. Please come back soon Angela.”

A third commented: “TV legends on showing how it’s done.”

Great pairing Eamonn!

Another added: “Great to see Angela, would love to see her more often.”

A fifth posted: “Having legends like Angela on the Breakfast show is why GB News is doing so well. They get the best people for the job.”

Meanwhile, a disappointed viewer tweeted: “Great duo – what a shame it’s only for one day.”

